Carlos Alcaraz Denied Novak Djokovic Record After Breaking ATP’s Strict Policy

As the 2025 season closes, attention shifts beyond epic matches to the sport’s financial scoreboard. ATP bonuses for consistent Masters 1000 and ATP 500 participation have rivaled Grand Slam riches. Currently, the prize money list confirms that Carlos Alcaraz has reached a landmark figure; however, an ATP policy breach sees him finish behind Novak Djokovic in overall earnings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to an ATP report, Carlos Alcaraz earned $21,354,778 in prize money in 2025. He topped the list of all men’s players. His earnings highlighted another financially strong season at the top level of the sport.

However, despite that total, Alcaraz did not surpass Novak Djokovic’s single-season prize-money record. Djokovic earned $21,146,145 in 2015, excluding inflation. Alcaraz fell short because his ATP bonus payout was reduced under tour rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the ATP bonus players rule, athletes earn extra money based on points collected at Masters 1000 events and the ATP Finals. The system rewards consistent participation. However, it also penalizes players who miss those tournaments.

Players face a 25 percent reduction for every Masters 1000 event they fail to play. This applies even when absences are due to injury or withdrawal. The policy had a major impact on Alcaraz’s final earnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz was set to earn $4.8 million in bonuses for collecting the most points. However, he missed two Masters 1000 events. He did not play the Canada Open or the Shanghai Masters. As a result, his bonus was cut by $3 million.

That reduction lowered Alcaraz’s official season earnings to $18.8 million. Had he played more Masters 1000 tournaments, his total would have been significantly higher. Instead, Lorenzo Musetti earned the most from the Masters 1000 results bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jannik Sinner finished close behind despite missing a key stretch of the season. Strong Grand Slam results and his ATP Finals victory helped him earn $19,120,641. He achieved that without receiving any ATP bonuses.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, also dropped points, while Musetti benefited from frequent tournament appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic slips to ninth in 2025 prize money rankings

Only two players inside the top 30, aside from Jannik Sinner, earned nothing from the Masters 1000 or ATP 500 bonuses. Those players are Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper. Djokovic faces growing challenges at this stage of his career when meeting ATP requirements.

Jack Draper’s case is different. A recent injury stalled his momentum and pushed him out of the spotlight. This came despite steady performances and a solid points haul early in the season.

The biggest winner from bonus earnings is Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian did not miss a single major event all year. His consistency proved crucial across the Masters 1000 circuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musetti thrived during the clay season. He finished runner-up in Monte Carlo and reached the semifinals in Madrid and Rome. Those results helped him accumulate the highest Masters 1000 bonus total.

He finished fifth overall in prize money with $6,345,640. That figure placed him well ahead of several bigger names. His reliability across tournaments paid off handsomely.

Alexander Zverev ranked third in total earnings this season. However, he earned significantly less than Musetti, finishing with $7,468,230. Only Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz reached eight figures, setting themselves apart financially.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other notable trends also emerged. Alejandro Davidovich ranked fourth in ATP 500 bonuses and finished 14th overall in earnings. Novak Djokovic dropped to ninth in prize money and risks slipping further. Alex De Minaur cracked the top four by maximizing elite events.

And with a new season approaching, the battle between Alcaraz and Sinner for financial supremacy remains wide open.