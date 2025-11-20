Carlos Alcaraz Drops a Stunning Admission Even After Finishing the Year as World No. 1: “I’m not the Best”

Winning 71 matches and losing just nine, and finishing the 2025 year as world number 1. Incredible, right? Sure, Carlos Alcaraz has won almost every medal possible, missing only the Davis Cup and the ATP Turin title, yet he still wants more. And if that wasn’t enough, this year alone, he claimed eight titles, looking nearly untouchable on the court. But even with all this success, there’s more to the story.

Just a month and a half before the 2026 season starts, Alcaraz has dropped a shocking confession, making it feel like even with all his success, he isn’t good enough.

Recently, @Ubitennis shared a post on X quoting Carlos Alcaraz: “I am not the best. There are still many players who can beat me, and many have already done so.” But why does he feel this way? This year, Alcaraz lost only nine matches, mostly to Jannik Sinner, with a few losses to Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, and David Goffin. And yet, his biggest setback was still to come.

His biggest defeat came at the ATP Finals in Turin against Sinner, which was also his last match before the injury. Even with these setbacks, he remains ready to improve and achieve more. Looking at his career so far, Carlos Alcaraz has an impressive 280 wins and 65 losses, 24 titles, and over $57 million in prize money across singles and doubles. But numbers alone don’t tell the whole story of the challenge ahead.

His main rival, world number 2 Jannik Sinner, has a comparable record with 321 wins, 86 losses, 24 titles, and over $56 million in earnings. These numbers show just how tight and competitive the top of men’s tennis is and why Alcaraz’s drive to keep improving, even after huge success, sets him apart. But if that wasn’t enough, Alcaraz has already set his sights on a clear goal for 2026.

The one Slam that still eludes Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is chasing something that has so far escaped him: the Australian Open. He has already won the French Open, Wimbledon, and the U.S. Open, but the Aussie Open remains the one Grand Slam missing from his collection. Because for him, this tournament is not just another title, it’s the one that could complete his career. And in 2026 his goal is, “win Australia alone than win two repeated Grand Slams,” Alcaraz said. It’s a mission that defines his focus for the entire year.

Last year, he had a tough battle against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne, losing in four sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Djokovic later withdrew from the semis due to injury. Despite these challenges, Carlos Alcaraz is determined to succeed. And beyond a single tournament, he has even bigger dreams.

Surpassing Djokovic’s men’s Grand Slam record is a long-term ambition for the six-time Grand Slam champion. “I’d sign for 23 Grand Slams without thinking twice, right now. I want to be the one who wins the most, I want to surpass Djokovic, but 23? that’s no joke,” he explained. Because he wants to one day sit alongside legends like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic at that table. Every match, every win, is part of building that legacy.

Alcaraz has already had an outstanding career, finishing 2022 and 2025 as the world number one. He reached three Grand Slam finals, beating Jannik Sinner to win the French Open and U.S. Open while losing to Sinner in the Wimbledon decider. Even after all this, he still feels there is more to accomplish. And that drive now points to one ultimate prize.

For Carlos Alcaraz, the Australian Open is his next big challenge. Many players see it as special because it starts off the tennis calendar, but for him, it’s even more personal: he has never won it before. With tough competitors like Djokovic still in the hunt, he knows the road won’t be easy, but he is ready to focus entirely on this one goal in 2026.