Carlos Alcaraz Drops Big Coaching Update After the Australian Open Triumph: “Plans Are Made to Be Changed”

As Carlos Alcaraz touched down in Australia, there was a deafening noise in the background. From his change of coach to his poor record at the Australian Open, he was under scrutiny every single day. But this year, he created history by becoming the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. It just tells you how immaculate Alcaraz’s mentality is. Just days after his famous triumph, the Spaniard dropped another major coaching update.

When quizzed about the coaching dynamic for the upcoming tournaments, Alcaraz gave an interesting update. “He’ll (Samuel) be at the most important ones, and for some, my brother will travel alone.“

“I don’t know which ones, because everything can change, and as someone once told me, ‘plans are made to be changed.'”

Notably, 4554Alcaraz shed plenty of spotlight on his coaching team during his championship acceptance speech. Samuel Lopez, his new head coach, got plenty of deserved laurels. And the rest of the credit was directed to a familiar face in the players’ box, his brother Alvaro.

Alvaro won’t just be cheering from the players’ box, declared Alcaraz. While speaking to Marca about his coaching team, Carlos Alcaraz confirmed his brother is set to play a key role in his career going forward.

In a casual conversation, he specified the plans for his brother, who now takes responsibility as a coach as well. From sparring partner to coach, his brother Alvaro will play a pivotal role as Alcaraz returns to the court again.

Fans of Alcaraz know he is no stranger to taking bold calls. The decision to part ways with long-term coach Juan Carlos Ferrero was met with mixed reactions. His immediate success with Samuel Lopez has largely turned the tide in the players’ favor.

As Alvaro is set to join Carlos Alcaraz’s coaching entourage, the fans of the 22-year-old will be hoping for a similar reaction.

Alvaro’s “Blessed Hands” Always Pushing Carlos Alcaraz to Success

Fans have every right to be worried about Alvaro coaching Carlos Alcaraz. But make no mistake, they should not be worried about his capabilities. Alvaro was a tennis player himself and played at a fairly decent level at the Spanish club championships.

But when he lost to Carlos at 17, he knew he had to be right by his brother and offer him all the support on his way to the top.

“He’s been traveling for a long time, he knows how we operate, he knows how the tour works, and, obviously, he’s played tennis all his life, so he knows a great deal as well. Sometimes Álvaro has opinions and a way of seeing things that also contribute a lot, both for Samu and for me.”

Alcaraz explained in great detail how his brother plays a role in grounding him in different countries and always brings the human touch.

“That day, he (Carlos) snapped, he exploded, with a lot of anger, a lot of anxiety. He was in a really bad place. I called him to see if we could shoot a few hoops together.” Admitted Alvaro to the Netflix documentary ‘My Way’, recollecting Alcaraz’s breakdown after his infamous racket smash incident at Cincinnati.

Carlos also treats Alvaro as a lucky charm. When Alvaro shaved Carlos’ hair ahead of the US Open 2025, the star was thrilled beyond measure. He won the Grand Slam and nicknamed his brother ” Blessed Hands.” Alcaraz always takes time to praise his brother and his Blessed Hands Method to celebrate his success.

Well, now that Alvaro has transitioned to a coach, the blessed hands might just become blessed mind if he guides his brother to more Grand Slam titles.