Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu Headline Canadian Open Withdrawal List

Though the Canadian Open is still days away, the withdrawal list is already increasing rapidly. A total of six stars have pulled out of the Masters 1000 event from both the ATP and WTA sides. With the tournament set to commence on August 2, it is expected that even more players will soon pull out. However, a few names in this list surely grab the attention of the fans.

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The most notable withdrawal is that of Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard has been out of action since April due to a wrist injury that he sustained at the Barcelona Open. His comeback was highly expected as he is expected to be in the final stages of his recovery. However, his team recently confirmed that it will take a bit more time for him to be back on the court, and he has opted not to participate in Montreal.

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On the other hand, Emma Raducanu is another notable withdrawal from the WTA side. She is still recovering from the stress fracture in the lower right leg that she sustained on the eve of Wimbledon. The injury had forced her to withdraw from the Grand Slam just hours before her first-round match.

Another major withdrawal that comes from the WTA is that of the defending champion, Victoria Mboko. The 19-year-old had stunned everyone by clinching the Canadian Open title last year. She would have been in action this year as well if it hadn’t been for the nasty fall that she had suffered at the HSBC Championships, where hurt badly in her knee during her clash against Karolina Pliskova and had to retire mid-way.

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Karolina Muchova is the latest player to pull out of the Canadian Open. The Czech recently had a monumental campaign at Wimbledon, where she ended up reaching the final. Turns out she had to undergo a minor surgery after the match. Though the surgery went well, Muchova will need some time to recover fully, and that is why she has opted out of the upcoming event in Montreal.

Players pulling out of major tournaments have become a recurring theme this season. The latest example of this was seen at Wimbledon, where a total of 19 players had withdrawn. This included 11 players from the ATP side and eight players from the WTA circuit. The reason for these withdrawals has almost always been due to injury, which raises the larger question of the physical strain players face due to the overcrowded calendar.

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This once again highlights how players are finding it incredibly hard to cope with the growing demands of the tour. The recurring tournaments and the change of surfaces lead to exhaustion for the players, and even the fittest of them can’t seem to escape physical setbacks.