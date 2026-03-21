Carlos Alcaraz Faces Backlash After Grand Slam Claim on Gear Snubs Serena Williams and Steffi Graf

Carlos Alcaraz’s historic Career Grand Slam should have been the defining headline of his 2026 season. And with titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open already under his belt alongside a 17–1 start to the year, it largely was. But a celebratory detail off the court has since pulled the Spaniard into an unexpected debate about how tennis history gets remembered and who gets left out of it.

Fresh off completing a historic Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, the 22-year-old arrived at Indian Wells carrying a white Nike racket bag with a bold message: “YOUNGEST EVER TO WIN THE 4 OF THEM (Grand Slams).” While the statement celebrated a remarkable milestone, it didn’t take long for fans to question its accuracy and its implications.

Several fans quickly pointed out that the claim overlooked women’s tennis legends, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf, who had achieved the feat at a younger age.

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Journalist José Morgado added fuel to the conversation by clarifying on social media: “Youngest Man.” That subtle distinction made all the difference.

Alcaraz had completed the milestone at the 2026 Australian Open after defeating 10-time champion Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena, becoming just the ninth man in history to secure a Career Grand Slam and the first to do so at Melbourne Park.

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Amid the chatter, Carlos Alcaraz let his racket do the talking at the Miami Open. Facing rising Brazilian star João Fonseca in a high-energy second-round clash, the Spaniard delivered a composed 6-4, 6-4 win.

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The atmosphere was electric, with a heavily pro-Fonseca crowd creating a Davis Cup-like environment. But Alcaraz’s composure in key moments proved decisive, as he absorbed pressure and capitalized on his chances to secure a straight-sets victory in their first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting.

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While the controversy surrounding his on-court message continues to circulate, it has done little to derail his momentum.

Tennis fans point out the big blunder on Carlos Alcaraz’s kit bag

Carlos Alcaraz has got off to a stellar start in Miami after facing a massive setback in Indian Wells at the hands of Daniil Medvedev. But little did he know that the message on his kitbag would soon overshadow his winning start in Miami.

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Highlighting the misleading line on Alcaraz’s kitbag, a fan tweeted, “Once again, male tennis players show how little they respect women’s tennis.”

Others raised a question mark. As per multiple reports, Steffi Graf remains the youngest across both men’s and women’s tennis to complete the Career Grand Slam feat. She completed her Career Grand Slam at the age of 19 when she also achieved a Calendar-Year Grand Slam in 1988. Highlighting this fact, a fan questioned, “But wasn’t Graff younger when she completed her career GS?”

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Another women’s tennis legend, Serena Williams, captured her first Grand Slam singles title at the 1999 US Open, defeating Martina Hingis in straight sets in the final. She went on to complete the set over the next few years, winning Wimbledon Championships and the French Open in 2002, followed by her first Australian Open title in 2003. Notably, in all three of those finals, she faced her elder sister, Venus Williams.

By the age of 22, Serena had already completed a Career Grand Slam. Pointing this out, another fan tweeted, “Women doesn’t count in his mind. Serena and Steffi did this younger than him.”

But talking about Carlos Alcaraz’s achievement in particular, at the age of 22 years and 272 days, the Spaniard became the youngest man in history to win all four major singles titles, surpassing the record set by Don Budge in 1938. The victory also ended an 88-year wait for a younger male Career Grand Slam champion and made Alcaraz the youngest man in the Open Era to reach seven major singles titles. “It’s a great feeling. Completing a Career Grand Slam was something that was on my mind,” he said after winning the 2026 AO.

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So, he became the youngest man to achieve this milestone, and not the “Youngest ever”! Reacting to the message on his kitbag, a fan mentioned, “A reminder that Steffi Graf is the first player to complete the Career Grand Slam at 19, not Carlos Alcaraz.”

For Carlos Alcaraz, at the moment, his focus is fully on the Miami Open. But this little controversial claim serves as a reminder: in tennis, history isn’t just about records; it’s also about perspective, don’t you think?