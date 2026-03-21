Carlos Alcaraz Faces Rowdy Brazilian Crowd During Heated Fonseca Match at Miami Open

Hard Rock Stadium has witnessed its fair share of electric atmospheres, but on Friday night, it hit another level. World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faced Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca in a blockbuster second-round clash, with a packed crowd of nearly 16,000 creating a deafening buzz.

The stands were a sea of yellow, filled with Brazilian fans who brought relentless energy and passion. Every Fonseca winner sparked a thunderous roar, while Alcaraz’s unforced errors were met with loud cheers, turning the match into a truly charged spectacle. In fact, one spectator even tried to distract the World No. 1 just as he was about to strike the ball.

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However, cutting through all the noise, Alcaraz claimed a straight-sets victory in their first career meeting.

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In the post-match interview, the 22-year-old stated that he did not mind the crowd’s support for his opponent and, in fact, enjoyed the electrifying atmosphere in the stadium.

“I would like to say that it’s not like the crowd was against me: they were simply supporting him. I think that’s a big difference. Most of the match they were quite respectful, just supporting Joao when they needed to. It was fantastic; I enjoyed the atmosphere, such an environment in a second round of a Masters 1000,” Alcaraz said.

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“I didn’t want to silence anyone. I wanted to play my game, do my job, and show my best level because I know what Joao is capable of on a tennis court,” he added.

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While Joao Fonseca has already established himself as a dangerous shotmaker, with a forehand that can do serious damage, there are still parts of his game, like the return, court movement, and shot selection, that remain a work in progress.

The world No. 39 was not even able to capitalize on the break points he received during the match. In total, he had gotten three opportunities to break Alcaraz’s serve, but missed out on all three occasions, turning the scoreline into a 6-4, 6-4 defeat.

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What really stood out, though, was the way Alcaraz kept his composure despite all the noise around him. This was probably the first time the Spaniard did not have the crowd in his favor. But, despite not getting crowd support, Alcaraz put Fonseca under constant pressure, and went on to win the match.

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Adding more drama to the match, the chair umpire, Mohamed Lahyani, had to reverse his decision upon Fonseca calling for a video review. This created a rule confusion in Alcaraz’s head, which was later resolved by Lahyani.

Controversial double hit justification call added drama in the second set

The match wasn’t without its share of controversy. Early in the second set. at 1–1, deuce, with Carlos Alcaraz serving, an incident briefly threatened to disrupt the flow of play.

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The Spaniard played a delicate drop shot that Fonseca chased down, just managing to get his racquet on the ball. At first glance, it looked like a clear double bounce, and chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani immediately awarded the point to Alcaraz.

However, Fonseca challenged the call, and a video review told a different story. The replay showed that the ball had actually been struck cleanly to qualify as a one-bounce uplift. What initially appeared to be a double bounce was instead a double hit on the racquet within a single motion, something that is perfectly legal under tennis rules.

The point had to be replayed again, which the top seed had finished with a drop shot. The reversal brought the Brazilian fans to their feet. Yet a more interesting episode was the one that followed the conversation between Lahyani and Alcaraz.

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The world No. 1 thought that Fonseca did not get the ball up, but when Lahyani explained that the review showed it was actually a double hit, the Spaniard was visibly surprised. He was not aware of the rule that a double hit shot in one continuous motion is perfectly legal.

“I didn’t know that rule,” Alcaraz confessed. The possibility of hitting twice is one of those lesser-known rules in tennis that often catches fans by surprise. The tennis rulebook still has corners that have not been explored, even at the top of the game.

The controversy was settled, Alcaraz pulled himself together and finished off the second set without any more panic.

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For the 2022 champion, the next challenge is a third-round meeting with 32nd seed Sebastian Korda. Putting aside the Brazilian carnival, he focuses on making a deep run into the tournament.