Carlos Alcaraz Follows Idol’s Footsteps and Joins Tech Giant After Iga Swiatek

In this modern era, tennis is no longer a sport of two players competing with rackets and a ball. It has become much more complex with the introduction of technology and AI into the sport. Every racket swing and every foot movement is measured and critically analyzed to enhance athletes’ performance, raising the level of the sport. Infosys, a global technology and AI services company from India, has been at the core of the technological revolution in tennis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Building its relationship stronger with the sport, the company declared a multi-year deal with seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday. They invited him to serve as its Global Brand Ambassador. It is the same role that Rafael Nadal himself occupied, having signed a three-year deal with the Indian tech giant in August 2023. This was his first-ever collaboration with a digital services company.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement describes the partnership as a convergence of “the relentlessness and grit of a champion combined with the consistency and AI-powered innovation of an enterprise technology leader,” according to the official statement of the company.

Alcaraz has stated that Nadal has been his hero since he began playing tennis, noting “I admire Rafa.” The Spanish star has credited Nadal as a primary reason he wanted to become a professional tennis player. Beyond tennis, Alcaraz has stated he looks up to Nadal’s, as well as Roger Federer’s, kindness and desires to follow in their footsteps by being a positive example to future generations. Even Nadal’s retirement was tough on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coaching department of Alcaraz and Infosys will create an AI-based match analytics and personalized performance application to aid his training before the matches and in-game strategy. This was the same model used by the Nadal team three years ago, but there is now an updated version as well.

Imago CARLOS ALCARAZ, Spain, Spagna, Monte Carlo Rolex Master 2026, azione, action, single shot, esultanza, jubel, joy, celebration TENNIS ROLEX MONTE-CARLO MASTERS 2026

Alcaraz was clear about why the partnership makes sense to him personally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m honored to partner with Infosys, a company I’ve followed closely and admired for how it is transforming tennis through technology,” Alcaraz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Innovations delivered by them are elevating the sport for everyone — players, coaches, and fans alike. At the highest level, it’s often the small details that make the biggest difference. I’m always looking for new ways to improve, and working with Infosys will allow me to leverage data and AI to gain deeper insights into my game and push my performance to new heights,” he added.

The collaboration does not stop at the court. Infosys and Alcaraz will work together on technology-for-good projects via the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation. This is the social aspect that resembles what made the Nadal alliance especially significant to both parties, since the Spaniard has long held the belief in sport as a means of community engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Infosys, framed the partnership in those terms.

“Carlos embodies the spirit of a new generation that is fearless, agile, and driven to push boundaries in pursuit of excellence. At Infosys, we share this passion for innovation and progress, using technology to amplify human potential, and helping our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At 22, Alcaraz has already achieved the career Grand Slam, seven major titles and has established himself as one of the players of his generation. The partnership with the company that has always stood next to his idol on equal terms, using the same equipment, is a statement of arrival that transcends anything that is achieved on a tennis court.

Infosys has been the digital innovation partner to the ATP Tour, Roland Garros, the Australian Open, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame. It has helped develop fan-facing analytics systems, real-time match data applications, and AI-driven experiences that have fundamentally redefined the way the sport is watched, coached, and comprehended.

Iga Swiatek: the tennis global brand ambassador of Infosys

The ambassador program provided a human presence to that infrastructure. Alongside Nadal, Iga Swiatek came on board in August 2023, aged 22 and ranked as a world No. 1, already having four Grand Slam titles at that time. When she talked about the partnership, Swiatek picked out something that transcended the commercial, a real philosophical fit between what tennis requires and what technology can provide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there’s so much in common—including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, the ability to evolve your game, and adjusting,” Swiatek said.

“Our goal is to also inspire people, especially young women, to prepare themselves to play strong and meaningful roles in a world that is not possible to live in and thrive without strong digital skills and knowledge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh framed Swiatek’s appointment in terms that would prove to be the template for everything that followed. “Her relentless evolution mirrors the digital transformation journey that several of our clients undertake in collaboration with us to become champions in their own industries,” Parekh said at the time.

What Infosys has gathered over three years—Swiatek, Nadal, and Alcaraz—is a collection that represents the sport across both its tours and generations. The fact that Alcaraz was raised with Nadal being his idol and that he now finds himself in the same brand relationship with that company adds the same level of continuity to the entire story.