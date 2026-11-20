There was curiosity among fans about whether Carlos Alcaraz would finish the match or play at a lower intensity to preserve his body against Flavio Cobolli at the ATP Finals, given the Spaniard had already qualified for the semifinals and was nursing an injury. Only 65 minutes later, the fans had their answer as the former World No.1 closed out a 6-4, 6-1 win, after which he talked about the off-court challenges.

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“The challenge now isn’t on the court, but off it,” said Alcaraz during his on-court interview. “I’ll have to do everything I can to be in the best possible physical shape and be ready for tomorrow. The rest of the day with the team and the physio is going to be very important. I think I’m doing some great things. I tried not to have to move around too much during the match, to be aggressive and dominate the rallies. I managed to do that, so I’m very happy. It’s giving me more and more confidence. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, but I’m very happy with the level I showed today.”

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Given that he took 69 minutes and 71 minutes respectively to beat Frances Tiafoe and Daniil Medvedev in his previous two matches, it is understandable that the on-court challenges do not look particularly threatening to the Spaniard right now, who is on a 12-match win streak after the Cobolli win.

The day, however, did not start well for Alcaraz fans, who must have had their hearts racing when the Spaniard canceled his original 10:45 a.m. practice session and rescheduled it to 1:00 p.m. Once he did come on the practice court, the seven-time Major champion had a compression sleeve on his right arm, heavy taping on his left leg, and, not to forget, a stabilizer on his right knee.

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Despite being taped up so heavily, there did not seem to be any stutter in the Spaniard’s movements on the practice court, where he seemed to be going for his shots fluently enough. The Spaniard had admitted to feeling a slight bit of discomfort after the Medvedev match, citing a slight issue in his left hamstring. There were no signs of unease against Cobolli, as the Spaniard broke in the very first game, sending a clear message.

Alcaraz was in top form in the first set, hitting seventeen winners and making only nine unforced errors, and did not face a single break point. The Spaniard had the injury on his mind and was not going for long rallies, instead relying on his serve to keep points short, dropping only three points on his first serve in the first set.

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The Spaniard was determined to get the job quickly, attacking the Cobolli serve at the very beginning of the second set, and did not look back. He broke the Italian’s serve once more to go 4-1 up, and had a third service break to close out the set at 6-1. Alcaraz won 71 percent of the total points in the second set, hitting 29 winners in all, and closing the match in just over an hour, exactly what the doctor would have ordered.

This is not the first time that Alcaraz had to manage his body during a match. Back at the Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev, the Spaniard fought through cramps after winning the first two sets. The former World No.1 had to prolong the match in the third and fourth sets to give his body enough time to recover, adopting the strategy of not running too much and hitting winners from a standing position at the baseline.

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Alcaraz was not wrong to say he needed to recover quickly, as he faces the tough challenge of Ben Shelton in the semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz Has the Challenge of Facing Ben Shelton in the Semifinals

The Alcaraz-Shelton rivalry has taken a new form in 2026, both on and off the court. The two played a five-set epic at the US Open a few months ago, with the American securing a marquee victory. The duo then contested the final at the Paris Masters a couple of weeks ago, which was a straight-sets victory for the Spaniard, who leads the overall head-to-head 4-1.

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Off the court, the moving of Juan Carlos Ferrero to the Shelton camp has added intrigue to the rivalry, after the veteran coach had been by Alcaraz’s side for a large part of the Murcian’s career. However, there is no bad blood between the two camps, as was evident when Alcaraz and Ferrero shared a warm moment in Turin during a practice session before the tournament.

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Facing Shelton’s serve on a fast court like Turin will test Alcaraz’s legs, as the Spaniard will have to focus on his return positions. He will need to identify the moments during return games to pounce, so as not to flare up his injury. Playing with such margins against an opponent like Shelton can be risky, but Alcaraz is quite well equipped to adjust his style as the situation demands.