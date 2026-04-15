Carlos Alcaraz Forced to Take MTO After Suffering Mid-Match ‘Discomforts’

Carlos Alcaraz arrived at the Barcelona Open carrying both the sting of Monte Carlo and a renewed sense of purpose, his home crowd amplifying that quiet fire within. Chasing the Conde de Godó Trophy, he brushed aside Finland’s Otto Virtanen 6-4, 6-2 in a composed round of 32 display that felt controlled yet deeply personal. Still, beneath the victory lingered concern, as a wrist scare forced a medical timeout, casting a shadow he later addressed.

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Carlos Alcaraz opened up honestly about the physical discomfort he experienced, linking it to his short recovery window and the strain of recent matches. “There are discomforts that come out with the few days I have had of recovery, when everything has gone so often in some movement that is not usual.”

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He explained that the issue was not entirely new but rather something that surfaced under intense match conditions. “We tried to calm ourselves, go more relaxed to the second set, and see what happens. Now the physio will assess me, and we will talk to the team and see what we will see. There are discomforts that I have already had previously, which have never escalated, and we hope that this is the case.”

Alcaraz looked uneasy early in the match, especially in the first set, where his rhythm seemed off, and errors crept into his game. At 2-2, he was forced to dig deep, saving three break points under pressure before trying to turn the momentum with a powerful forehand.

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Imago Carlos Alcaraz ESP, APRIL 14, 2026 – Tennis : Carlos Alcaraz during singles 1st round match against Otto Virtanen on the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell tennis tournament at the Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326978077

That shot earned him a break opportunity, but he failed to convert, allowing his opponent, Otto Virtanen, to stay competitive with his strong serving and aggressive play. The turning point came at 5-4, when Alcaraz called for his physio due to a wrist issue, briefly raising concerns about his condition.

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However, he returned looking sharper and more composed, immediately breaking serve to clinch the first set and regain control of the match. The second set began with both players exchanging breaks, but Alcaraz soon found his footing and elevated his level significantly. A double break gave him complete command, and he closed out the match comfortably in one hour and 25 minutes.

Despite the win, uncertainty remained around his physical condition and immediate recovery plan.

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“I don’t know yet.”

Later adding, “I’ve told them (coaching team) my feelings, but they haven’t been able to assess me. I’ll take a shower, I’ll go to the room, and we’ll assess the plan to follow tomorrow. If we have to rest, we’ll rest, but the plan is to arrive on Thursday in the best condition.”

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Looking ahead, Alcaraz is set to face Tomas Machac, who defeated Sebastian Baez in his Round of 32 clash.

And the situation feels like déjà vu, as Alcaraz dealt with a similar issue last year, which forced him to withdraw prematurely from his home Masters event.

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Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open due to a hamstring injury

Carlos Alcaraz dealt with physical concerns at the Barcelona Open last year, which disrupted his campaign at a crucial moment. During the final against Holger Rune, the Spaniard required treatment on his upper right leg as the match slipped away from him.

That injury setback came at a difficult time, especially in a tournament where he carried strong expectations. The two-time Madrid champion, who also lifted the Monte-Carlo title last year, had initially hoped to recover in time for the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid.

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However, he later admitted that the timing did not work in his favor, and the tournament arrived too soon for him to compete at full fitness.

“In the Barcelona final, I felt something in the left hamstring. I didn’t think that it was that serious,” Alcaraz said. “I’m really disappointed that I’m not able to play here in Madrid. It is a place that I love playing in front of my people, in front of my family, and my friends. They are not able to travel so much, so here is a special place for me,” he later added.

A similar concern could arise this year as well, potentially forcing him into another difficult decision regarding Madrid. However, his current form suggests a different trajectory, offering signs that the situation may not escalate in the same way.

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After defeating Otto Virtanen, Alcaraz reflected positively on his performance and the emotional return to Barcelona.

“It feels great to be back, to get another win in Barcelona, in front of my people, my everything!” he said. “I missed playing in Barcelona. I just tried to adapt my game as well as I could. It was not easy; this morning was my first practice here, and the conditions are different from Monte Carlo. Overall, really happy with the way that I played.”

By his own assessment, the current issue does not appear as serious as last year’s setback. Still, as the tournament progresses, the real test will be how he manages his wrist physically while maintaining his level.

With ranking points on the line and expectations rising, his ability to stay fit could define how strongly he pushes through the upcoming matches.