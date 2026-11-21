Carlos Alcaraz is undefeated at the ATP Finals in Turin, but a 10-year-old challenges the seven-time Grand Slam champion using his own quote. The boy held up a handmade cardboard sign during his practice sessions before his semifinal showdown against Ben Shelton, daring the Spaniard to a match. The sign read: “Hi Carlos. Do you have cabeza, corazón y cojones to play against me?”, signed simply “Benjamin, 10 años.” The statement translates to, “Hi Carlos. Do you have the brains, heart, and balls to play against me? Benjamin, 10 years old.”

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The famous triple C is the mantra of Alcaraz’s grandfather that he has tattooed on his forearm: ‘Cabeza, corazón y cojones,’ loosely, head, heart, and guts. It’s the creed he turns to when he needs it most, and it’s what has helped him with some of his greatest comebacks.

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That was an ingenious and courageous piece of work from a young fan to steal, paraphrase, and make into a fun rattle. Benjamin, a German boy from Hamburg, is said to have traveled some 13 hours by car just to watch Alcaraz play live for the first time. That kind of devotion speaks to the extraordinary pull the 22-year-old has on the next generation, a reach that stretches far beyond Spain. His warmth towards children, the selfies, the signed caps and the big grins around the court are a huge part of the reason why he keeps finding these moments.

Zuma November 18, 2026, Turin, Piedmont, Italy: CARLOS ALCARAZ of Spain reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men s Singles round robin of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Tennis Finals 2026 in Turin, Italy. Carlos Alcaraz won in 2 straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Turin Italy – ZUMAc179 20261118_zep_c179_049 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

If Benjamin was hoping to catch his hero at a low ebb, though, his timing could scarcely have been worse. Alcaraz has been imperious in Turin, yet to concede a set and tearing through the group stage at pace.

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He opened with a 6-2, 6-2 dismissal of Frances Tiafoe that took barely over an hour, then brushed aside Daniil Medvedev and Flavio Cobolli in similarly brisk fashion. In all, he has accumulated just over 200 minutes on court throughout the week. On this evidence, Benjamin may have picked the wrong week to issue his dare.

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A champion who keeps the crowd laughing

The sign is only the latest in a long line of lighthearted exchanges between Alcaraz and his adoring public. At the 2026 Laver Cup, moments after he had edged Taylor Fritz in a deciding tie-break, a spectator bellowed “Marry my sister Carlos!” as he stood being interviewed on court.

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A bemused Alcaraz spun towards the crowd and blurted “What the heck?” before letting the admirer down gently with “I’m too young still,” then sheepishly asking the interviewer to repeat the question he had completely lost track of.

At the 2026 Australian Open, the Melbourne crowd peppered him with cries of “marry my daughter” in the middle of a match, and he was met with yet another marriage proposal from the stands during this very week in Turin, hilariously turning shy before dissolving into laughter.

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For now, Benjamin’s challenge will have to wait, as the semifinals with Ben Shelton are set, with a second successive final at stake for the former world No. 1. The American knocked him out in New York, and last year’s runner-up finish is taken with a grain of salt, giving the Spaniard all the motivation to chase the one major prize still missing from his collection.