Carlos Alcaraz Gets the Nod From Usain Bolt Over Jannik Sinner in Monte Carlo

As the “Big 3” era fades and only Novak Djokovic remains in its twilight, tennis is splitting into two fierce tribes. One rallies behind Jannik Sinner, still sculpting his clay-court identity, while the other backs seven-time Slam king Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off a career Grand Slam. At Monte Carlo’s opening, even sprint legend Usain Bolt declared his allegiance, adding lightning to Team Alcaraz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an interview with Eurosport’s Spanish outlet, Usain Bolt was asked to pick a side as the tennis world splits between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Bolt did not hesitate with his answer. “For me its Alcaraz because I met him already, so I already met him in Spain, so I would definitely vote for him,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the same interview, Bolt was asked a different kind of question. He had to compare running 100 meters in 9:58 minutes with winning 24 Grand Slam titles like Novak Djokovic.

The Jamaican icon leaned toward the tennis milestone without much doubt. “24 Grand Slams for sure,” he added. “I am positive that I will be voting for 24 grand slams.” His answer underlined the sheer magnitude of Djokovic’s achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the courts of the Monte Carlo Masters, Alcaraz backed up the hype with a commanding performance. The defending champion looked sharp and composed from the very first point.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stormed past Sebastian Baez with a 6-1, 6-3 win on Court Rainier III. The match lasted just 70 minutes, and Alcaraz barely put a foot wrong.

The speed and precision of his victory stood out, especially against a six-time ATP Tour champion on clay. It was the kind of display that would naturally catch Bolt’s attention from the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day was not just about tennis, as the tournament drew several global stars. After his win, Alcaraz met Martin Garrix, who had been cheering for him during the match.

Their meeting was not new, as the two had also crossed paths earlier this year at the Miami Open in Florida. Garrix later shared pictures and wrote, “lets GOOOOOOO @carlitosalcarazz 🔥 ❤️,” capturing the excitement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bolt’s presence added even more buzz to the event. He had arrived earlier to watch the match between Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Bautista Agut, but it ended quickly after Bautista Agut withdrew.

Those at Court Rainier III also witnessed a special moment involving Sinner. After defeating Ugo Humbert in straight sets, the Italian went directly to meet Bolt.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared by the ATP Tour, Sinner said, “It is really nice to meet you. You are quite strong. It’s nice seeing you around tennis courts.” The moment reflected mutual respect between two elite athletes.

Bolt responded warmly and said, “It’s a pleasure, thank you so much, you have a long way to go.” The exchange added a human touch to the competitive atmosphere.

Moments like these highlight how tennis continues to attract global icons. Both Sinner and Alcaraz have consistently drawn celebrities to their matches, adding a broader appeal to the sport beyond the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner clashed in a star-studded US Open final

Last year’s US Open final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz was not just a tennis match; it was a spectacle that drew global attention. The electric clash turned the spotlight far beyond the court.

The atmosphere inside Arthur Ashe Stadium was amplified by a star-studded gallery that added to the grandeur. Celebrities from sports, entertainment, and politics filled the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among them were two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and iconic rock legend Bruce Springsteen, whose presence alone drew massive attention. Their appearance reflected the cultural weight of the occasion.

Joining them were actors Ben Stiller and Kevin Hart, alongside Pep Guardiola, golfer Sergio Garcia, and former F1 driver Sergio Garcia. The diversity of the audience made the event even more remarkable.

The high-profile list extended further with Donald Trump also in attendance. Actors Tim Meadows and Lindsay Lohan were spotted as well, along with musician Pink.

Not only that, but their iconic final at the 2025 French Open also attracted a massive list of celebrities. The rivalry clearly carried global appeal across multiple events.

The match at Philippe-Chatrier Court brought together influential figures from different fields. Representing Spain were Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska and President of the National Sports Council José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, both showing support for Alcaraz.

Hollywood legends Spike Lee and Dustin Hoffman were also present after attending the women’s final a day earlier. They made sure not to miss the grand finale between the two rising stars.

The stands also featured Formula 1 driver George Russell, rugby icon Antoine Dupont, and former NBA champions Tony Parker and Dirk Nowitzki. The presence of the Arnault family, owners of LVMH, along with Jade Lagardère, added further prestige.

And now, with eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt choosing Alcaraz’s side, the question becomes inevitable: whose side are you on?