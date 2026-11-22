When Carlos Alcaraz came back on the court on August 31 after a lengthy injury layoff, there were questions about the Spaniard’s fitness and form. Fast-forward to about three months later, the former World No.1 has won 25 of his last 27 matches, including the title he coveted most at the ATP Finals in Turin. However, as always, Alcaraz was not amiss in giving his opponent, Alexander Zverev, his due credit after clinching the prize.

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“First of all, I just have to start off with Sascha,” said Alcaraz in his on-court speech. “Unbelievable year. Touching the number one for the first time, winning two Grand Slams, making finals here, finished the year really strong. Congratulations for beating everyone. It’s been a great work for you, for your team. And I think nobody deserves this position more than you do. So congratulations for an amazing year, for you, for your team, for your family, because you truly deserve it.”

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Alcaraz’s endorsement of Zverev’s No.1 ranking would come off as a big thing, given how much the German has to be in the spotlight for attaining the top spot in a season where his two main rivals, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, were out due to injury. Not to forget, the World No.1 has a combined 0-7 record against the Sinner-Alcaraz duo in 2026.

It has not only been Alcaraz but also other players, including Ben Shelton, who have praised Zverev’s rise to the top of the sport, with even the likes of Daniil Medvedev appreciating the few technical tweaks the German has made to his forehand after their semifinal match. However, given how things panned out on the court in the final, one could be forgiven for mistaking Alcaraz for the World No.1 even though the on-paper rankings suggested something else.

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Coming into the final, the tactical discussion centered on how Alcaraz would handle the big Zverev serve, especially on a fast indoor hard court. As it turned out in the first set, the Spaniard did quite well, having an early break to go 3-1 up. The World No.1 had break points on the Alcaraz serve, but could not convert. While the German did not get broken once in his four previous matches in Turin, he even took the risk of a time violation to get his serve right in the very first game.

The serve kept failing Zverev, and he was broken again to go 1-4 down in the set. While the German did get one break back, Alcaraz raised his level in the seventh game of the set, pulling off a great tweener-lob combination, which made Zverev miss the overhead smash. The top seed missed another volley and two regulation backhands to go 2-5 down, a game that also saw him receive a second code violation for time and throw his racket at the wall, frustrated by the quality of the returns coming from the opposite side of the net.

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Alcaraz did not miss a second time, serving the first set out at 6-2. When the Spaniard got yet another break early in the second set to go 3-1 up, it spelled doom for the World No.1. Especially as it was quite visible that Zverev was being bothered by some physical issues. The German walked gingerly to the chair a few times during changeovers, and the commentators noted the right ankle as the primary concern for Zverev.

This is not the first time that Zverev has had issues with his ankle. Very few could forget the harrowing scenes from the 2022 French Open, when the German was flat on the Parisian clay in the semifinal against Rafael Nadal, writhing in pain and forced to retire due to an ankle injury. Flash forward to Turin in 2026: the World No. 1 looked down and out, down 2-4 in the second set.

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However, being the champion he is, Zverev rallied, breaking Alcaraz’s serve to square the set at 4-4. The German had chances to win the set on the return games at 5-4 and 6-5, but on both occasions the Spaniard held, taking the set to a tiebreak. The shootout began in the same vein as the match, with Alcaraz getting an early 3-0 lead, only for Zverev to level things at 3-3.

The tiebreak saw Alcaraz adopt a strategy of using drop shots to draw Zverev closer to the net, aiming to exploit the German’s court coverage. However, the first couple of times it did not work, and the World No.1 had a 6-3 lead, one point away from winning the second set. Now, this was Alcaraz’s time to come back as he leveled at 6-6, with Zverev missing a backhand on 6-5. Winning the next point, the Spaniard had a match point at 7-6, which he missed due to an overhit forehand.

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However, the Spaniard got another opportunity to finish it all at 8-7, which he did against the Zverev serve, finishing the match with a picture-perfect backhand winner, just like he finished the match against Ben Shelton in the semifinal. With the win, Alcaraz added yet another impressive record in his resume, joining the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz Joins Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Having already won the Australian Open earlier this year, Alcaraz winning the ATP Finals meant the 23-year-old had completed the prestigious set of all four Majors and the year-ending championships. The club of players who have attained this before is quite small, with legends like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andre Agassi among those to have attained the same distinction.

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Not to mention, Alcaraz made his nation proud, becoming only the third Spanish player to win the year-ending tournament and the first since Alex Corretja in 1998 to win the title for his country. Given that the Davis Cup starts this week, the Spanish team will be hopeful of a title, the first since 2019.

Alcaraz finishes the season with a 47-5 record and wins six titles, just two shy of the record-setting eight he won in 2025.