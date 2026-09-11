Carlos Alcaraz Gives Injured Doubles Star Access to His Hotel Room During US Open

Carlos Alcaraz was laser-focused on preparing for one of the biggest matches of his 2026 US Open comeback when a fellow Spaniard desperately needed help. Marcel Granollers had badly sprained his ankle during a doubles match and had less than a day to miraculously recover. While Alcaraz couldn’t offer a quick physical fix inside the locker room, he possessed a highly specialized solution off the court.

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According to Marca, the seven-time Grand Slam champion stepped up and generously handed Granollers the keys to his personal hotel room. Granollers had injured his right ankle during his doubles round-of-16 match alongside Horacio Zeballos against Argentinians Máximo González and Andrés Molteni. Despite the injury, the Spanish-Argentine pairing managed to win and advance. But with their quarterfinal scheduled for the following day, Granollers had precious little time to get the swelling under control.

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That was when he crossed paths with Alcaraz in the Arthur Ashe dressing rooms.

Alcaraz usually travels with a recovery machine that uses non-invasive radiofrequency technology at 448 kHz, designed to stimulate cells deep within the body and aid muscle recovery. The equipment wasn’t available at the tournament, but Alcaraz wasn’t about to leave Granollers without an option. So, that’s exactly when he decided to give his compatriot access to his room at The Plaza Hotel.

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The treatment gave Granollers enough of a window to return to court the following day. He and Zeballos eventually lost their quarterfinal to Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, but the result almost feels secondary to what happened beforehand.

Alcaraz had given his compatriot a chance to compete.

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And for anyone who has followed the 23-year-old away from the baseline, the gesture hardly comes as a surprise.

Former coaches and fellow players have repeatedly described Alcaraz as someone whose kindness isn’t reserved for cameras. Kiko Navarro, who coached him in El Palmar, has previously recalled the humility Alcaraz displayed long before he became one of tennis’ biggest stars.

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That same quality has followed him onto the biggest stages. At Wimbledon, Alcaraz has been seen giving his signed shirt to Fabio Fognini’s young son, while also making time for Feliciano López’s four-year-old son. During his marathon match against Fognini, he even noticed 79-year-old spectator Delyth Lewis struggling in the heat and alerted the umpire before going to help when she collapsed.

Navarro believes those moments aren’t calculated. “They come from the heart,” he has said, pointing to Alcaraz’s willingness to help people away from tennis as well as through his foundation in Murcia.

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Other players have noticed the same thing. Facundo Bagnis once summed up the feeling around the tour by saying Alcaraz is an even better person than he is a tennis player. Roberto Carballes Baena has similarly praised how the superstar still treats people normally despite everything he has achieved.

Alcaraz himself has explained why that matters to him. “It’s more important to be a good person than anything else,” he said in 2023, adding that he wants to be remembered for his values rather than simply his achievements on court.

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And perhaps his reaction to losing in New York offered the clearest glimpse yet of that mindset.

Carlos Alcaraz showing graciousness even in defeats

Alcaraz’s comeback at the US Open ended in spectacular fashion. After spending around four months sidelined by a wrist injury, he returned directly to Grand Slam competition and battled through five matches before running into an inspired Shelton.

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The American eventually prevailed 6(5)-7, 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) after four hours and 28 minutes. The match ended at 3:33 a.m., setting a new record for the latest finish in US Open history.

For Alcaraz, it was only his second five-set defeat. Yet there was no visible bitterness as he walked through the tunnels beneath Arthur Ashe. Instead, cameras captured him smiling and even fist-bumping an attendant.

His words afterward explained why.

“I’m just happy. I’m just proud about myself, about how I fought,” Alcaraz said. “I leave the court happy. I leave the court with a smile, healthy, and this is what I needed.”

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That attitude may be the most encouraging part of his comeback. He didn’t leave New York with another Grand Slam trophy, but he proved his body could withstand a four-and-a-half-hour battle immediately after a lengthy injury layoff.

Shelton played brilliantly and deserved the victory. Alcaraz, meanwhile, leaves with something potentially more important: match rhythm, confidence, and the knowledge that his level is already back.

He will next turn his attention to the Laver Cup, Japan Open, and Shanghai Masters.

And after everything he showed in New York, on the court and off it, the rest of the tour has plenty of reasons to pay attention.