Carlos Alcaraz had just beaten the World No. 1, yet he wasn’t willing to claim that status for himself. The Spaniard lifted his maiden ATP Finals trophy and completed a historic achievement that only three men had managed before him. However, his victory came amid an ongoing debate over whether Zverev’s ranking truly reflects the balance of power in men’s tennis.

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Asked whether he considered himself the best player in the world, Alcaraz immediately replied, “Well, no, not at all.” The 23-year-old explained that every elite player needs to believe he is No. 1, including himself, Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, and Ben Shelton. He added that such confidence is important both on the practice court and during matches. However, he refused to take anything away from Zverev’s achievement. “Right now, the ranking says it’s Sascha, and we have to give credit to him,” Alcaraz said.

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There is a reason the question has become such a talking point. Zverev officially became World No. 1 on November 2 after winning his first two Grand Slam titles of the season at Roland Garros and the US Open. The German also reached the Australian Open semifinals and Wimbledon final. He finished 2026 with an ATP Tour-leading 69 match victories and 10,350 ranking points, despite losing the ATP Finals championship match.

Zverev also had a response when asked about his position at the top. The German defended his season and insisted that he had earned the ranking through his performances. “I had the best season of all players. It’s as simple as that,” he said. He pointed out that his worst result at a major tournament was a semifinal appearance in Australia. His other three Grand Slam campaigns ended with at least a final appearance.

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However, there is another statistic that makes the debate interesting. Zverev finished the season with a 0-7 record against Alcaraz and Sinner combined. He lost to Alcaraz in the Australian Open semifinals and again in the ATP Finals final.

Sinner also defeated him repeatedly, including in the Wimbledon final. The German’s overall consistency earned him the No. 1 ranking, but his record against the two biggest challengers has given critics another reason to question whether he was the strongest player on the tour.

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The final rankings also show how close Alcaraz has come to his rivals. Zverev finished first with 10,350 points, followed by Sinner with 7,950 and Alcaraz with 7,600. Sinner had not competed since winning Wimbledon on July 12 because of his knee injury. Alcaraz collected 1,500 points in Turin and reduced his deficit to the Italian from 1,850 to just 350 points.

There is another interesting comparison between Alcaraz and Sinner. Both finished the season with 17 big titles, which include Grand Slams, ATP Finals, and Masters 1000 championships. Alcaraz has seven majors, one ATP Finals trophy, and nine Masters 1000 titles. Sinner has five majors, two ATP Finals crowns, and ten Masters 1000 titles. Alcaraz reached that total despite missing approximately four and a half months after suffering a wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in April.

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His comeback makes the Turin triumph even more significant. Alcaraz returned to the US Open in August and went on to win titles in Tokyo, Vienna, Paris, and Turin. He ended the season on a 14-match winning streak and became the fourth man to win all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals, joining Agassi, Federer, and Djokovic. He had already completed the Career Grand Slam earlier in the year after winning his first Australian Open title.

Alcaraz Reveals How He Prepared to Break Zverev’s Unbeaten Serve

Zverev entered the final with an impressive serving record. The German had not dropped his serve in any of his first four matches in Turin. However, Alcaraz broke that streak in the final and eventually took his serve four times, including three breaks in the opening set.

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The Spaniard revealed that he had prepared specifically for Zverev’s powerful delivery. During practice, he asked his partners to serve from several steps inside the baseline to recreate the speed and difficulty of the German’s serve. “I was extra focused on the return,” Alcaraz explained. He wanted to get as many returns into play as possible and then build the points from the baseline.

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Alcaraz also remembered two practice tiebreaks earlier in the tournament. He had fallen behind in both but managed to win them, and that experience helped him remain confident when Zverev forced a decider in the second-set tiebreak.

The German eventually reached three set points at 6-3, but Alcaraz saved all of them before winning 9-7 on his second match point. Zverev later admitted that his surgically repaired right ankle had bothered him during the final, but Alcaraz’s preparation and returning had already made the difference.