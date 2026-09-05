Carlos Alcaraz Gives TMI Reason for His Last-Minute US Open Outfit Change

Outfits have always been a major talking point in tennis. While most of the time it is about how good it looks, sometimes it catches attention for causing wardrobe mishaps. And for Carlos Alcaraz, it was the latter.

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“I think I saw my nipple too much lately. So I felt like I could hide it for at least once,” said the Spaniard after his Nike outfit was starting to make him feel uncomfortable.

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“I feel really, really comfortable, you know, with that other shirt. So I think I’m going to stay like that,” added Alcaraz at the end, having found the solution.

Carlos Alcaraz changed his US Open outfit after he felt uncomfortable during his opening matches. The world No. 3 started the tournament wearing a loose, sleeveless Nike top from the Cactus Jack collaboration.

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But the unusual cut kept revealing his chest during rallies, forcing Alcaraz to adjust the shirt several times. The issue even caught Genie Bouchard’s attention after she watched his first-round match against Roman Safiullin.

“Love you Carlos, but we’ve got to put the nip away,” Bouchard wrote on social media. Alcaraz appeared to take that advice seriously when he faced Wu Yibing in Friday’s third round.

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Instead of wearing the tank top alone, he added a white compression underneath his Nike outfit. The simple change kept everything covered while giving Alcaraz grabbed the match and took the win.

Alcaraz later explained that the outfit change was his idea and not Nike’s decision. “No, it was my decision. It was my decision. I wouldn’t mind if I had to play again like that. But if we could do something about it, I think it was good,” said Alcaraz.

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He added that he felt comfortable with the extra shirt and could continue wearing it. And when asked about the wardrobe malfunction distracting him during games, Alcaraz said, “Not really. Maybe, you know, in the second round it was a little bit distracting for me, but not that much.”

The issue had become slightly distracting during his second-round win over Jaime Faria. But that distraction was clearly not a problem after the white compression was added, as Carlos Alcaraz had no problem handling Wu Yibing in the 3rd round.

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Alcaraz beat Wu 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in 2 hours and 20 minutes to reach the Round of 16. The win extended his Grand Slam winning streak to 17 matches as his title defense continues to go in the right direction. His next test will be Tommy Paul, who survived Alexander Bublik in a five-set battle.

Alcaraz knows Paul will have home support and expects another difficult match against the American. “he’s a really talented player… I think he’s really dangerous for everyone on the tour… I will be ready, for sure, and I gotta be at my 100 percent if I want to get through,” said the World No.3.

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But the outfit has caused more problems off the field.

Martina Navratilova has had enough after Carlos Alcaraz’s wardrobe malfunction

Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open return became more than tennis after his Nike top shifted. The brown Cactus Jack tank repeatedly exposed his chest during rallies against Roman Safiullin.

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Alcaraz won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, but his outfit suddenly became another major talking point.

That attention only added pressure to Nike’s already questioned US Open collection this year. Martina Navratilova then weighed in, making clear where she thought the problem started.

“US Open – not so much…,” Navratilova wrote after praising other brands’ kits this season. Her comment came after fans had already questioned several Nike designs worn around New York.

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Aryna Sabalenka also faced strong reactions after wearing Nike’s black mesh top over orange. She defended her outfit, saying, “Who cares what people think?” while explaining Nike’s basketball-inspired theme.

Naomi Osaka embraced that theme with an Allen Iverson-inspired look during her opening match.

With another Nike outfit becoming a talking point, attention now stays firmly on the brand. The Carlos Alcaraz incident showed how bold designs can create problems when players are on the court. Nike will have plenty to reconsider before preparing its collection for the next Grand Slam.