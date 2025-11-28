Carlos Alcaraz Hits Back at Critics With a Bold Take on Exhibition Matches

Despite his loss at the ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz isn’t done yet. The 22-year-old, who recently skipped Spain’s Davis Cup run because of a right hamstring edema, is gearing up for two high-profile exhibition matches. He’ll take on two-time US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in Newark on December 7, then fly to Miami for a showdown with rising Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca the very next day.

Of course, fans were quick to question why Carlos Alcaraz would jump into exhibitions after voicing frustration over the jam-packed ATP calendar. And he didn’t hesitate to fire back. “First of all, it’s normal for people to think this way and not understand why we complain about the busy schedule and then participate in exhibition matches,” Alcaraz told the Associated Press when asked about the criticism.

The 6 Grand Slam winner made it clear that exhibition matches are a completely different world from the grind of the ATP Tour. To him, “the biggest difference is that in a tournament you have to stay focused and it is expensive both from a physical and mental point of view. A performance is only one day.” In other words, exhibitions don’t drain him the way week-long tournaments do.

He explained that these one-off matches require far less preparation. “You just have to stay focused, warm up, train not so much and only for one match,” he said, emphasizing that exhibitions can be approached in multiple ways. Players can treat them lightly just to entertain fans, or go in with a serious mindset and work on patterns they’ll use later on tour.

Alcaraz also said he plans to strike a balance, competing with intention but keeping the atmosphere loose. “I will try to take these games seriously, but at the same time have fun as much as I can,” he added. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the sport without the constant weight of rankings and results.

That’s because the stress that builds up during the ATP season simply doesn’t follow him into these events. The nonstop pressure of chasing titles, points, and trophies isn’t there, and he views that difference as essential. Exhibitions allow him to compete without the expectations that come with stepping onto iconic courts like Wimbledon or Roland-Garros.

Instead, he’s playing in places that have never hosted pro tennis before, like an NHL arena in New Jersey (Prudential Center) and an MLB ballpark in Miami (loanDepot park). And even though he’s performing well, it seems, the face of tennis’ new era suddenly finds himself at the center of criticism once again. Why, you ask?

In 2023, the ATP launched its Driven by One Vision bonus program, promising a huge end-of-year payout for the top performers at the Masters 1000 events and the ATP Finals. The top 30 players would split a massive $21 million pool, and Carlos Alcaraz was originally in line for a hefty $4.8 million. So why is he now only taking home $2.4 million?

Alcaraz’s bonus was slashed because players lose 25% of their payout for every Masters 1000 tournament they skip. The Spaniard missed both the Canadian Open and the Shanghai Masters, dropping his total by half. While he also sat out the Madrid Open, he avoided a penalty there because he was onsite fulfilling commitments, which kept him from taking another hit.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, wasn’t so lucky. The world No. 2 missed four Masters 1000 events this season: Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, and the Canadian Open, resulting in a full 100% reduction. That’s because the bonus pool uses a formula made up of a 70% fixed amount and a 30% variable portion, and once a player racks up too many absences, the entire payout disappears.

That said, does Carlos Alcaraz’s explanation change the way you view exhibition matches compared to regular ATP tournaments?