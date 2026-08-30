Carlos Alcaraz Intervenes as Little Fan Gets Caught in US Open Crowd Frenzy

Carlos Alcaraz drew a big crowd during a US Open practice session as he prepared to return to the Tour after four months away. While signing autographs, he noticed a young fan struggling near the barricade and quickly alerted security.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Just a day before the main draw, the practice courts were packed as fans watched Alcaraz go through his final tune-up before the US Open. Fan Week gave spectators free access, and hundreds crowded the stands hoping for an autograph. While Alcaraz was signing for fans, he noticed a young girl being squeezed against the barricade as the crowd pushed forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz immediately moved toward her and alerted security. The girl was pulled from the crowd and taken to a safer area, where Alcaraz checked on her, comforted her, and personally signed a ball before heading off.

And Alcaraz is not the first tennis star to step in when a young fan got caught in an autograph rush. At the 2019 US Open, Rafael Nadal noticed a child struggling as fans pushed forward for his signature. Nadal stopped signing, helped get the child out of the crowd, and made sure he was okay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attention around Alcaraz is hardly surprising either.

Even while spending much of the second quarter away from competition, he added 3.6 million social-media followers, with only soccer star Erling Haaland and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton gaining more among leading male athletes worldwide. And after four months without seeing him on Tour, fans finally had their chance in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

US Open Fan Week alone drew 239,307 people last year, up 10% from 2024, showing just how quickly free practice sessions and autograph areas can fill up when one of the sport’s biggest names is around. That kind of fan rush has created similar moments before.

Roger Federer faced one at the 2015 US Open, when he noticed a 10-year-old boy struggling in the crowd while waiting for an autograph. Federer alerted security and, like Nadal, made sure the child was safe before signing something for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz has stepped in before, too. During his first-round match at Wimbledon last year, he noticed a woman feeling unwell in the heat, stopped play, and brought over his water bottle. Her daughter later thanked him on social media.

Moments like these have only strengthened Alcaraz’s bond with fans. Now, after a four-month injury layoff, “Carlitos” faces a much tougher challenge on court as he returns at a Major where he has already produced some of his best tennis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlos Alcaraz Has Special Memories at the US Open

Alcaraz’s play in New York has been the best phenomenon in men’s tennis over the last few years. The Spaniard had his biggest moment in 2022, when he won the title in Flushing Meadows, making him the youngest No.1 in the history of the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only winning the title, but Alcaraz’s on-court charisma matched the crowd energy on Arthur Ashe, especially when he and Jannik Sinner went at it for more than five hours in the quarterfinals, which offered the first glimpse of the Sincaraz rivalry to the tennis world.

Alcaraz also had one of his biggest career losses in New York when he lost to Botic Van de Zandschulp in the second round in 2024. However, the former World No.1 got his redemption last year, when he played one of his best Slams ever, ending with a win over Sinner in the final.

Alcaraz also has a tough draw ahead. The defending champion opens against Roman Safiullin, with Jenson Brooksby, Matteo Arnaldi, and Alexander Bublik among his possible early-round opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he goes deep, Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev could be waiting later in the tournament.

Alcaraz will need to hit the ground running as the first match will give a fair idea about how well the injured wrist has recovered and whether the Spaniard is rusty, having not played on Tour since April.