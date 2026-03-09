Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner Get Strong Backing as Former ATP Pro Makes Bold Indian Wells Claim

The first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season is underway at the Indian Wells Open, and as always, the California desert is buzzing with anticipation. While the field is stacked with top names, including Novak Djokovic, one former American pro believes the title race may already be narrowed down to just two players: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Just a few days ago, in an episode of the Nothing Major Podcast, former ATP stars John Isner, Steve Johnson, and Sam Querrey looked ahead to the tournament. While Isner pointed out the overall strength of the draw, Johnson quickly steered the conversation toward the two dominant forces of the current men’s game. Johnson didn’t hesitate when making his bold call for the tournament. “I think on the men’s side, it’s just, can the domination continue from Alcaraz?” Johnson said. “Will he lose a set? Will he lose a match? Is Sinner kind of back to where he was at the end of last year, competing at the end of these tournaments?”

The former American pro went a step further with his prediction. “I think we’re going to see an Alcaraz-Sinner final. On hard courts, these guys are just very good. Sinner’s been there for a few days already practicing, getting ready. They want to win here. It’s a big, first Masters Series event of the year.” At the moment, Johnson admitted, it’s hard to pick anyone else. “I don’t see anybody outside of those two guys winning it. It’s hard to pick against them at the moment.”

Indian Wells has long been considered one of the most unique stops on the ATP calendar. The gritty hard courts, high bounce, dry desert air, and dramatic temperature swings from day to night create a distinctive playing environment. During the discussion, Isner asked whether those conditions might slightly favor Carlos Alcaraz. Querrey’s answer was straightforward.

“Every surface favors Alcaraz and Sinner,” he said. “It doesn’t matter anymore.” Still, Querrey acknowledged that the desert courts might tilt slightly toward the Spaniard. “Yes, I think so. It’s gritty, it’s high-bouncing. I think Sinner’s a little better when the ball’s right in his zone. For Alcaraz, he works the kick serve around a little bit more.”

The Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry – often dubbed ‘Sincaraz’ by fans – has rapidly become one of the most compelling storylines in men’s tennis. Since their first meeting in 2021, the two have faced each other 16 times, with Alcaraz holding a 10-6 edge, including 4-2 at Grand Slams and 5-3 in finals. Both players are already rewriting record books. Alcaraz owns seven major titles, while Sinner has four, and both have already reached the world No. 1 ranking. Between them, they have captured 11 of the last 14 Grand Slam titles, dating back to the US Open in 2022.

Their dominance over the past few years has raised questions about who could possibly challenge it. It has also prompted some observers to label them the sport’s ‘New Two,’ echoing the era of the Big Three.

Coaching expert Jamie Delgado believes their level could even rival previous legends. “Jannik and Carlos are incredible players, and I think they could mix it with the Big Four guys for sure,” Delgado said on the Off Court with Greg Rusedski podcast. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev offered another perspective, suggesting the duo’s dominance stems from sheer shot-making quality.

“I think Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are winning the most, not because they play tennis by a lot of tactics – their shots are just better than everyone else’s.”

Imago Image Credits: US Open/X Account

Just a couple of days ago, Sam Querrey made a very interesting comparison. While speaking on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s sheer dominance, he stated, “The delta between Alcaraz and Sinner and the field is way bigger than Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and the field. The gap that these two have created is like the biggest gap we’ve ever seen.”

For now, both stars have started their campaigns strongly at Indian Wells, reinforcing the idea that they remain the players to beat this fortnight. Whether Johnson’s bold prediction of an Alcaraz–Sinner final comes true remains to be seen. But if the early signs are anything to go by, the California desert could once again become the stage for the next chapter of tennis’ most electrifying modern rivalry.

What did Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner say after securing their latest victories at Indian Wells?

The opening rounds of the Indian Wells Open have already delivered commanding performances from two of the biggest stars on the ATP Tour. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both secured convincing victories in the California desert, continuing the momentum that has defined their recent dominance on hard courts.

Alcaraz kicked off his campaign in style on Saturday, defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 in a confident display. The world No. 1 looked comfortable from the baseline despite tricky, windy conditions that often make Indian Wells one of the tour’s toughest hard-court stops. After the match, Alcaraz admitted the weather added an extra challenge but was pleased with how he handled it.

“I knew it was going to be difficult with the conditions,” he said. “His style is really dangerous, and it’s always tough to control the ball when he’s striking well. With the wind today, it was even tougher, but I think I adapted my game better, and that’s why I took the match.”

The Spaniard’s victory extended his winning streak to 13 matches, highlighting the superb form that also carried him to titles earlier this season. Yet beyond the numbers, Alcaraz emphasized how comfortable he feels in the desert. Up next, the two-time champion will face Arthur Rinderknech, against whom he holds a dominant head-to-head record.

A day later, Sinner also advanced with authority after overcoming Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2. The Italian endured a shaky start, dropping serve in the opening game, but quickly regrouped and took control with his trademark baseline consistency. Reflecting on the match, Sinner praised his opponent while highlighting his own adjustments.

“Denis is a high-quality player, and he’s been in good form,” Sinner said. “It was a tough start for me, but I’m happy with how I reacted. I tried to stay solid from the baseline and be more aggressive in the second set, which helped.”

The victory carried additional significance for Sinner, marking his 96th ATP Masters 1000 win and drawing him level with fellow Italian Fabio Fognini for the most victories at this level among players from Italy since the format began in 1990. Now through to the fourth round once again in Indian Wells, the world No. 2 will face Joao Fonseca in the next match. Do you think we can witness the 17th meeting between the sport’s brightest young superstars at the Indian Wells final this year?