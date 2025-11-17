Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner’s Dominance Leaves Ex-Pros Divided on Tennis’ Next Big 3 Debate

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continue to command the sport with astonishing authority, and as this season winds down, their grip on world tennis feels stronger than ever. Together, they have captured all 4 Grand Slam titles this season, and even last night delivered another masterclass as the Italian swept past the Spaniard in straight sets to defend his year-end crown before Alcaraz secured the top ranking. And with 2026 on the horizon, Mark Petchey, Jim Courier, and Steve Weissman have begun sharing their thoughts on which rising star could finally break through and claim a Slam beyond the formidable ‘Sincaraz’ duo.

In a recent episode of the ‘Tennis Channel Show’, host Steve Weissman posed a compelling question to Mark Petchey and Jim Courier: who might break through for a Slam title next season beyond the dominant duo of Sincaraz? Petchey was the first to weigh in, responding with confidence, “I am gonna go with Felix Auger-Aliassime, I love the way he played.” He later added, “I know that he’s played with a roof over his head for the last couple of months, so that may be just kind of concluding my judgement a little bit,” acknowledging the Canadian’s late-season surge that included a semifinal run at the ATP Finals before falling to Alcaraz.

Petchey continued his reasoning by pointing to the changing landscape of the majors. “But for all four majors, of course, got roof these days. He may well get the luxury of playing under the roof. But I like the way he’s just matured in the last sort of three, four months. I like the way he played, obviously at the US Open and he’s got big weapons and I look at Jannik and Carlos and if you don’t come with firepower, they are going to get you every single time,” he said, highlighting the raw tools needed to challenge tennis’s top tier.

When the question shifted to Jim Courier, he delivered a different pick entirely. “I am going to put my bud juju on a British player. I am going to put my money down on Jack Draper,” he said, referencing the rising Briton who captured his first ATP Masters 1000 title earlier in the year at Indian Wells. Draper’s momentum, however, had been halted by an arm injury that forced him to withdraw from the US Open after just one match.

Courier further explained his selection, noting, “Well, if he’s healthy as he showed us in the Indian Wells, he can play with the big boys. And he’s got big weapons with his leafty serve. His forehand is massive. He just needs help. His arm went out for him after Wimbledon this year. He had a bone bruise, stress fracture, so we haven’t seen enough of him.” He remained optimistic about Draper’s return, adding, “But hopefully it sounds like from listening to some podcast with him, he’s going to be back and ready to go play some exos here in the off season and get back into it. So we’ll see if Jack can do it.”

Weissman then offered his own choice, turning to one of the sport’s brightest young talents, Joao Fonseca, who had just enjoyed a breakthrough run in Basel, capturing the first ATP 500 title of his career. “I think speaking of weapons, he brings it. He’s got a lot of leeway in front of him. He’s just 19 years old. I think he’s got what it takes to win a major, and I don’t know that it’s going to come next year. I think Sinner and Alcaraz could win all four next year,” Weissman noted, recognizing both Fonseca’s potential and the current dominance of tennis’s top two stars.

And while the panel debated which fresh face could finally crack the Slam barrier beyond Sinner and Alcaraz, Courier had already shown his confidence in Draper a few days earlier, placing the early bet on the Briton.

Jim Courier reveals two potential threats to Alcaraz and Sinner in 2026

While Alcaraz and Sinner continue to tear through the circuit with unmatched authority, Jim Courier believes two rising forces could challenge their reign in 2026. As 2025 draws to a close, the duo’s dominance feels almost untouchable, yet the American insists the landscape may shift sooner than expected.

“Jack Draper can potentially be a competitor. But will he be able to come back strong next year? Perhaps. He played so well to win Indian Wells before being seriously injured and missing a large part of the second half of the season,” he said a couple of days ago, before adding that Draper remains a major threat if healthy.

Courier also pointed toward the next gen American firebrand Ben Shelton. “Then there’s Ben Shelton. This player has the fire in him, but can he compete with Alcaraz and Sinner over the long haul? We don’t know. We’ll stay on the lookout, await the outcome, and savor every moment.”

Alcaraz and Sinner may still stand far above the rest, but tennis thrives on unpredictability. A third man could always rise. Who would you choose to break the duopoly next year?