Carlos Alcaraz Keeps His Promise in Heartwarming Reunion With Ex-Coach at ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz said he could not wait to give Juan Carlos Ferrero a big hug. On Saturday in Turin, he made good on it. Almost a year after the pair ended one of the most successful partnerships in the sport, the Spaniard and his former coach embraced during a practice session, and the crowd rose to applaud a reunion many had been waiting to see.

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It was a special moment as Alcaraz had announced it beforehand. Earlier this week, when asked about his reaction to seeing Ferrero on the other side, he was candid about the emotions that came to him.

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“I won’t lie, it’s going to be a little strange. It’s been a very long time since I’ve seen him,” he said. “But I’m excited and really looking forward to saying hello and giving him a big hug.” He also expressed that he doesn’t have any animosity towards his mentor’s destination, supporting the project with enthusiasm.

“I think he’s going to do a great job and great things with Ben’s game. I can’t wait to see him in his box coaching him and see what improvements he can make as a player thanks to Juanki.”

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Imago TENNIS : Rolex Paris Masters – Paris – 25/10/2025 Juan Carlos Ferrero coach Carlos Alcaraz and Carlos Alcaraz Spain during the Rolex Paris Masters at Paris La Defense Arena on October 25, 2025 in Nanterre, France. Photo by Federico Pestellini / PSNewz ParisFrance PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xFedericoxPestellinix

The hug was their first public appearance since they had split in December 2025. Ferrero had joined Alcaraz’s team in 2018, when he was still a 15-year-old, and helped the youngster blossom into a multiple Grand Slam champion and world No. 1.

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They parted ways amicably, but the act was significant, and Ferrero appearing in the opposing corner gave it another twist. That rival is Ben Shelton, whom Alcaraz happened to beat in the Paris Masters final only last week.

Ferrero’s signing to the American’s team is not a full-time commitment. He has made it clear that the partnership will be far from consuming like it was with Alcaraz.

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“In principle, with Ben, we will do twelve tournaments a year,” Ferrero explained, with his focus on the Grand Slams, the Masters 1000 events and the ATP Finals.

Shelton’s father, Bryan, a former tour player and coach, will handle the remaining weeks on the calendar. The rationale behind the limit is individual. After seven years at Alcaraz’s side, Ferrero wanted to step back.

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“I wanted to have more time to also show affection to my family,” he said. He also requested a second coach in the setup, a condition that mirrors his previous arrangement, just like how Samuel Lopez took over as Alcaraz’s head coach.

How Ferrero plans to sharpen Ben Shelton’s game

Despite the warmth of the reunion, Ferrero knows exactly how he wants to improve his new project, and it involves using the biggest weapon Shelton already possesses. The American has one of the most fearsome serves in the game, and the former world No. 1 wants to turn the shot that follows it into a knockout blow. He has been very enthusiastic about the serve plus one, the forehand or groundstroke that the player strikes following the serve.

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Imago Rolex Paris Masters 2026 – Day Seven Ben Shelton reacts during the men s singles final match of the Paris ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 tennis tournament against Carlos Alcaraz at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, on the outskirts of Paris, France, on November 8, 2026. Paris France PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xIbrahimxEzzatx originalFilename:ezzat-notitle261108_npT0L.jpg

“After a great serve, you have to play an even bigger shot,” Ferrero said. “I really like that. The plus one has to be huge.” The detail that will make it work, he believes, lies in the placement. “The key will be finding better angles, choosing the right directions.”

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In addition, the coach has identified shot selection and decision-making as areas for improvement. He believes the American can sometimes play through his head and isn’t always sure of his aggression in the most crucial moments, referencing his lack of urgency on break opportunities in the Paris final.

For a left-hander with Shelton’s power, Ferrero finds a blueprint in how Nadal got his success, and he thinks the American has everything he needs to challenge Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the top.

The reunion came on the eve of the Nitto ATP Finals, the season’s final tournament where Shelton has qualified as one of the world’s best eight and where Ferrero will get seated in his box for the first time. Alcaraz, who will be chasing his maiden ATP Finals title, will be watching his former coach strengthen his rival’s armory closely.

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Alcaraz and Shelton are in different groups at the ATP Finals, former belongs to the Ivan Lendl group and the latter to John McEnroe. They can only meet at the business end of the tournament, and if they do meet, it will be a strange feeling for Alcaraz and Ferrero to be on the same court but not on the same side.