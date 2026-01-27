Carlos Alcaraz Lays Out the One Thing Alexander Zverev Needs to Beat Him at the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz is not messing around at the Australian Open. The top seed hasn’t dropped a set on his way to his maiden semifinals at Melbourne Park. After taking down home favorite Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals with a statement 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 win, Alcaraz looks unstoppable. Two rounds stand between him and his first AO trophy. And for his next challenge, the Spaniard has a clear message for Alexander Zverev.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Tuesday, after his quarterfinal win, Alcaraz spoke about facing Zverev in the semis. It will be their 13th meeting, with the head-to-head locked at 6-6. The two even hit together before the tournament began, but this time, it’s all business. Carlos made it clear he’s ready to bring the heat.

“I’ve been watching his matches through the tournament,” Carlos Alcaraz told the press. “Which was impressive, the level he’s been playing so far. So it’s going to be a great battle. I know that he’s serving pretty well. He’s playing really solid and aggressive when he can in the rallies from the baseline, so I will be ready for sure. I’m excited about playing him here in AO, in a semifinal. So I know what I have to do. I will be well prepared for the match, and if he wants to beat me, he has to sweat a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Carlos Alcaraz ESP Australian Open 2026, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. *** Carlos Alcaraz ESP Australian Open 2026, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

Their rivalry is even for now, but Alcaraz has taken three of their last four encounters. This season, he’s been in ruthless form at Melbourne Park. Still, his history here hasn’t always been smooth. He reached the quarterfinals twice before, in 2025 and 2024, but couldn’t get past that barrier until now.

Back in 2024, Alcaraz’s AO campaign ended with a gritty four-set loss to Zverev in the quarterfinals. But that feels like a lifetime ago. Since then, the Spaniard’s rise has been meteoric. His game has evolved. His confidence has sharpened.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s stormed into back-to-back Grand Slam finals since the 2025 French Open, proving he’s now a force that refuses to slow down. And this fortnight, the 22-year-old is chasing history. He’s aiming to become just the sixth man in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam, joining legends Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Rod Laver.

Zverev, however, has been no slouch in Melbourne. The German fought through a tricky quarterfinal against Learner Tien. Despite dropping the second set, he powered through to his second straight semifinal with a 6-3, 7(7)-6(5), 6-1, 7(7)-6(3) victory. As the 2025 AO finalist, Zverev knows what it takes to grind deep into the tournament. But Alcaraz is locked in and ready. The prize is closer than ever, and he’s not taking his eye off it now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Carlos Alcaraz declares his hunger for the title

The Spaniard is chasing not just his first Australian Open crown but also the elusive Career Slam, and he looks ready for it. The challenge, though, looms large in the form of his biggest rival, Jannik Sinner. The Italian arrives as the two-time defending champion, brimming with confidence and momentum. But Alcaraz isn’t letting that shake his focus or his fire.

“I think this is my main goal for this year,” Carlos Alcaraz said on January 16. “So it’s going to be really interesting for me how I prepared, which I think I just made a really good pre-season, just to be in a good shape. I’m just hungry for the title, hungry to do a really good result here. I’m just getting ready as much as I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Melbourne gave him a tough lesson. He reached the quarterfinals but was stopped by Novak Djokovic in a demanding four-set clash. The 24-time Grand Slam champion came at him with everything, and although Alcaraz fought back brilliantly, the Serbian proved too strong, winning 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6. It was the end of his 2025 run but also the start of something bigger.

Now, a year later, Alcaraz returns, finally breaking through that quarterfinal barrier. With his sights set on the title and Alexander Zverev standing between him and history. The question is: Can he finish the job this time? Drop your thoughts in the comments.