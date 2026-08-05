Carlos Alcaraz Leaves South Korean Actress Smitten After FIFA Appearance: “Falling in Love”

Carlos Alcaraz took the spotlight at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, co‑presenting the official trophy with South Korean actress Jung Ho‑Yeon before Spain clashed with Argentina. This appearance may have been a source of pride for Alcaraz, but it meant something way more to Jung.

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Best known for her role in Squid Game, Jung has admired Alcaraz since watching him live at the 2025 US Open. “I watched it with an American friend in the US. At that time, I was completely, ‘Wow, I’m such a huge fan, falling in love,’” she recalled in a YouTube video. “So I became a complete fan, and I get to open a trophy with Alcaraz. A dream‑come‑true fan moment.”

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Both Louis Vuitton ambassadors, Alcaraz and Jung, shared the stage in one of the ceremony’s highlight moments. Despite her enthusiasm, Jung carried herself with composure, and the presentation remained professional.

Alcaraz’s day only got better. He witnessed Spain’s 1‑0 victory, with Ferran Torres scoring the winner in the second half of extra time. La Roja captured their second World Cup title, and Alcaraz was there to celebrate it all.

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Imago New Jersey, USA, 19th July 2026. Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz R on the pitch after the Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball final match at the Metlife Stadium, New Jersey. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. SPI_491_PT_Spain_Argentina SPI-4862-0490

The 23‑year‑old is a devoted Real Madrid fan, making the World Cup stage even more meaningful. Yet his own tennis journey has been stalled.

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Alcaraz has been sidelined since April with a wrist injury, missing the French Open and Wimbledon. His anticipated return during the hard‑court season has been delayed further.

Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters

On August 5, tournament director Bob Moran confirmed Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the Cincinnati Masters, which begins August 13.

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“We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back… We wish him the best with his recovery,” Moran said.

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Though the Spaniard was expected to be in the final stages of his recovery, it appears that he will need some more time to regain full fitness.

The decision costs Alcaraz 1000 ranking points, jeopardizing his World No. 2 spot. With Alexander Zverev just 40 points behind, Alcaraz risks slipping to No. 3, though he remains comfortably ahead of Felix Auger‑Aliassime.