Carlos Alcaraz Makes a Stunning Admission About His Place Among the Big 3

The “Big Three” of tennis—Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer—have defined a golden era in men’s tennis, collectively dominating the sport for two decades with 66 Grand Slam titles between them and setting a standard of excellence many believed was untouchable. While the young Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz has already battled Djokovic and Nadal on the sport’s biggest stages, his career began as their historic reign was entering its final chapters.

He has managed to claim significant victories, most notably defeating Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final to win the 2023 Wimbledon championship, yet the opportunity to face all three legends at their absolute peak remains and always will, a what if.

As reported by ESPN Tenis, the Spaniard recently spoke about this pipe dream, stating, “I would’ve loved to be able to face the Big 3 in their prime and feel what the players experienced when they were up against them. It couldn’t happen—I was born in 2003 and couldn’t make it in time.”

TAlcaraz, born the same year Federer won his first Wimbledon title, has only been able to witness their prime years from a distance, making his own achievements against them in the latter stages of their careers all the more impressive, yet leaving him to wonder what a true clash of eras might have felt like.

Despite this, Alcaraz has forged a clear and monumental goal for his own career, one directly inspired by the legends he missed facing in their prime. He declared, “At the end of my career, my goal is to be able to sit at the same table as them.” This is not merely a dream, but a driving force rooted in self-belief.

He explained this mentality, saying, “I think I can do it; if I thought I wasn’t capable, there wouldn’t be goals, there wouldn’t be ambition, there wouldn’t be anything. That’s something important—I think I can achieve it.”

For Alcaraz, ambition is the essential engine of his career, and his confidence is the fuel that powers it. However, the Spaniard once opened up about matching a certain record of the Big Three.

Carlos Alcaraz stays humble to his core

Carlos Alcaraz has a calm but fierce vibe about him. He once shared some thoughts on his journey, which is already shining with achievements that legends used to dream about.

When he was reminded that he has six Grand Slam titles at just 22, which is more than Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer had at his age, he responded in a way that was both humble and driven:

“If we look at it in 10 years’ time, the truth is that it is. I don’t take anything for granted because every year is different. Players advance, new players come out and it’s more complicated. I hope to continues at this pace, but in tennis every season you have to give your best and that’s the most complicated thing,” he said.

The Spaniard is well aware of his abilities. but Alcaraz remains grounded, even though he’s aware that a lot of people in the tennis world are anticipating him to hit the heights of the Big Three. He recognized that their time was unique, and his own journey is quite different.