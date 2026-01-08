Carlos Alcaraz Makes Bold ‘Best Season Ever’ Claim Before Career Grand Slam Chase Begins at Australian Open

“Carlos Alcaraz is the best thing for tennis in the past 20 years,” Serena Williams’ childhood coach, Rick Macci, predicted in 2023. And that’s a hard take to argue with. Over the last three seasons, the Spanish superstar has gone from rising phenom to the undeniable face of the next generation, sharing the spotlight with rival Jannik Sinner. His six Grand Slam titles certainly help his case, but there is one specific season that stands out for him above all.

“Last season I played very good tennis with a lot of consistency,” Alcaraz said on Tennis Channel’s The Big T podcast with Andrea Petkovic. “That was my goal: to maintain a very high level in many consecutive tournaments. From the clay season through to the end of the year, I believe it was the best season I’ve ever played so far.”

Alcaraz’s 2025 campaign had everything. From an early setback against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne to a memorable French Open triumph and a dominant run in New York, the Spaniard experienced the full emotional swing of an elite tennis season. And by year’s end, the numbers told the story.

Carlos Alcaraz finished with a stellar 67-8 win-loss record and collected eight titles, pushing his Grand Slam total to six. All of this came while his rivalry with Jannik Sinner continued to intensify, giving fans one of the most exciting matchups in modern tennis. But praise for Alcaraz hasn’t been limited to the locker room.

In an interview with Tennis365, former British ATP pro Tim Henman spoke glowingly about the young star. “His attitude, his energy, his values on and off the court were absolutely first class. He has really upped his level,” the 51-year-old said last year. If that wasn’t enough, Henman also put Alcaraz’s achievements into historical context, comparing him to the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Henman explained that the sheer number of Grand Slams won by the Big Three has set expectations so high that it has “almost made it disproportionate for other players.” He then pointed to the Spaniard as someone already pushing past those limits.

“Then you have Alcaraz, who is already at six (Slams) at such a young age and people are asking, will he go on to get 20. At this stage, it’s almost unfair,” said the former world No. 4.

However, one milestone remains missing from Carlos Alcaraz’s résumé, which is a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. His best results in Melbourne have been quarterfinal appearances in 2024 and 2025, but this time, he is eyeing that Career Grand Slam with the win. Before the next Aussie Open begins, however, Alcaraz and Sinner are set to face off in a high-profile exhibition match in Seoul on January 10, an event expected to pay both players more than a runner-up finish at the Australian Open.

Australian Open boosts prize money for Carlos Alcaraz, Sabalenka & more

Tennis Australia has unveiled a record-breaking prize money pool for the Australian Open, signaling a major financial shift at the season’s first Grand Slam. For stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, the increase adds even more incentive at the top. For lower-ranked players and qualifiers, it represents something just as important: financial stability and survival on tour.

Just a year ago, the tournament’s total prize money stood at A$96.5 million. In 2026, that figure will rise to A$111.5 million, a massive 16% increase and the largest payout in Australian Open history.

Imago January 11, 2025: Melbourne, Australia: Newly retired tennis legend turned coach ANDY MURRAY of Great Britain signals thumbs up to fans during practice ahead of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Melbourne Australia – ZUMAp121 20250111_zsp_p121_006 Copyright: xChrisxPutnamx

At the very top, both the men’s and women’s singles champions will now earn A$4.15 million, up 19% from last year. For players like Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, who have spoken openly about fair compensation, the increase feels meaningful. As Sabalenka put it last year, “The Slams are the top of our sport. I would just ask that they come to the table to have a conversation and see if we can find mutually beneficial solutions.”

For years, players have argued that only a small percentage of Grand Slam revenue flows back to those competing on court. While debates continue, this latest move suggests progress is being made.

Moreover, the benefits of the prize money increase go far beyond the champions. Even first-round losers will now take home A$150,000, giving early exits a solid financial boost. Qualifying players, who are often the most financially vulnerable, will see a 16% increase per round, continuing a 55% rise in qualifying prize money since 2023.

This boost also pushes the Australian Open’s total prize money past Wimbledon, though it still trails the US Open. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley highlighted the bigger picture recently.

“This 16% increase demonstrates our commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level. From boosting qualifying prize money by 55% since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we’re ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors,” he said.

The prize money hike is part of a larger A$135 million investment across the Australian summer, including events like the United Cup and several ATP and WTA tournaments. And now, with qualifying starting January 12, the main draw on January 18, and champions crowned February 1, players heading into Melbourne will compete for bigger rewards than ever, and on a fairer stage.