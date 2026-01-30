Carlos Alcaraz Makes Emotional Admission About What He’d Sacrifice for Historic Australian Open Win

After a grueling battle against Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in an Australian Open final for the first time in his career. If he goes on to beat either Novak Djokovic, the 22-year-old would become the youngest man ever to complete a Career Grand Slam. He would also join an elite group as just the sixth man of the Open Era, and the fifth ATP No. 1, to win all four major titles at least once. Now, Alcaraz has opened up about what he would be willing to sacrifice for a shot at history in Melbourne.

Following his 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over the world No. 3 in a 5-hour, 27-minute semifinal thriller inside Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz was asked a fascinating question. If he had to choose between winning this Australian Open to become the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam or winning the other three majors later this year, which would he pick? The 22-year-old didn’t dodge it and gave an honest answer.

“I would choose this one,” Alcaraz said, pointing toward the Australian Open, before breaking into a laugh. He added, “If I make the final of the other three, yeah.” But his choice was clear. “I would rather win this one than the three and complete the Grand Slam and become the youngest ever to do it,” the 22-year-old added.

And that choice makes perfect sense. At just 22, Carlos Alcaraz has already won the French Open, the US Open, and Wimbledon, twice each. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam title missing from his résumé since he turned pro in 2018, and understandably, it’s the one that has continued to elude the world No. 1.

This is a developing story…