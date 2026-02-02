Carlos Alcaraz Makes Emotional Admission After Seeing His Coach Honored at Australian Open

When Carlos Alcaraz split from longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero last December, many feared the gamble could derail his rise. Instead, the 22-year-old silenced all doubts by lifting his first Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at the Australian Open, completing a career Grand Slam and sharing how special it felt to watch his current coach, Samuel López, raise his own trophy during the ceremony.

Speaking to AS after winning the AO for the first time, Carlos Alcaraz reflected on a powerful moment from the trophy ceremony. He was asked about seeing Samuel López lift his own “trophy” on court.

He explained that the moment caught him by surprise. “The tournament does that very well. I didn’t know – it was my first time at a trophy ceremony in Australia, and I didn’t know they did that.” The gesture left a lasting impression on him.

Carlos then praised the idea behind it. “I think it’s a great initiative, because it recognizes the champion’s coach; it’s not just the player’s work.” He stressed that success in tennis is always shared with the team behind the scenes.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates with his team after winning the mens singles final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Sunday, February 1, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260201189423562474

Seeing López on stage meant everything to him. “It’s very special, and when I saw him there, I was incredibly happy, because I know Samuel has been working toward this moment his entire life,” Carlos said it was a reward for years of dedication.

He went even further in his praise. “For me, he’s one of the best coaches – if not the best – you can have in tennis today.” Carlos made it clear how highly he values López’s influence on his game.

The emotions peaked after the final point. “Hugging him after the last point, and then seeing him there with everyone recognizing what he deserves, was magical and super special.” It was a moment Carlos said he will never forget.

Tennis Australia has highlighted coaches more this year. During the men’s final ceremony, Samuel López received a ceremonial plate. The same honor was given a day earlier to Elena Rybakina’s coach, Stefano Vukov, during the women’s final presentation.

Carlos had spoken warmly about López even before lifting the trophy. After beating Adam Walton 6-3, 7-6, 6-2 in the first round, he defended his coach strongly. “Samu, perhaps, does not get the recognition he deserves because he was not world no. 1 or a top professional tennis player.”

He also addressed outside opinions. “People have tried to suggest many other players as my head coach, and I do not think that’s entirely fair.” Carlos stood firmly by his choice and his trust in López.

Samuel López joined Alcaraz’s team in December 2024 after years with Pablo Carreño Busta. Their bond grew quickly. Carlos summed it up simply: “Samu is one of the best, if not the best, technical coaches in the world. He deserves the recognition because he brings things to the table that perhaps no former player can provide you.”

Not only that, but Carlos also opened up after winning the Australian Open, offering a heartfelt thank-you to his entire coaching team.

Carlos Alcaraz thanks his coaching staff after Australian Open triumph

Doubts surrounded the tennis world after Carlos Alcaraz split from Juan Carlos Ferrero. Ferrero had guided him since age 15. Together, they won 24 tour titles, including six Grand Slams.

Their partnership delivered two French Opens, two Wimbledons, and two US Opens. Even though the split was called “mutual,” many feared Alcaraz’s form would decline without his long-time mentor.

Those doubts grew louder ahead of the Australian Open. Questions followed him into Melbourne. Critics wondered if the coaching change would hurt his confidence and consistency on the biggest stage.

After winning the tournament, Alcaraz addressed the noise during his on-court interview. He spoke calmly and with emotion about the journey behind the title.

“I’ve been working, you know, to get this trophy. I just taste this moment, you know, so much. You know, appreciation that it was a little bit rollercoaster emotionally.”

He also explained how his team stayed focused despite outside voices. “And we went through, let’s say, not hearing anything about what the people were saying before coming to Australia.”

Alcaraz then praised his current support system. “We just did the right work. Like, you know, you just, you were pushing me every day to do all the right things.”

He made his gratitude clear. “So I just, I gotta say, I’m just really grateful for everyone I have in the corner right now. And then just, as I said, this trophy is always, you know, it’s always yours.”

Coach Samuel López also shared his thoughts before the semifinal against Alexander Zverev. “I see Carlos doing well and mentally prepared. You have to accept when things go wrong and stay focused on your game.”

López added, “If you have a good attitude and accept things, it will eventually work out for him.”

After the Slam win, all eyes remain on Alcaraz as he continues chasing history.