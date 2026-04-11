Carlos Alcaraz Makes Feelings Clear on Jannik Sinner After Reaching Monte Carlo Finals

The rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is set to resume in the Monte Carlo Masters final. This comes after the Spaniard made light work of Valentin Vacherot and defeated him 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. On the other side, the World No. 2 had booked his place in the penultimate match after handing a comprehensive 6-1, 6-4 loss to Alexander Zverev. This will be the two’s eighth consecutive meeting in the final and their ninth final meeting overall. With the World No. 1 ranking on the line, Alcaraz feels that the upcoming tie against Sinner is going to be “special”.

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“I think it’s the dream spot for everyone I would say. I’m fighting for a second Monte-Carlo title, he’s fighting for his first one. It’s going to be a really special one. The No. 1 is on the line, which will make tomorrow even more special,” he said during his on-court interview after the match.

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Alcaraz also heaped praise on Vacherot, who gave his all in his home event and went on to make the semis. Though he did end up coming short at the end of the day, the World No. 1 admitted that he made life difficult for him on the court.

“For me, I’m just happy to win this really difficult match against Valentin. He’s playing great tennis with a lot of confidence right now, playing in his hometown. It was really tough to get the win, but I’m really excited about my first meeting with Jannik in 2026,” he concluded.

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It was a valiant effort from Vacherot, who took on Alcaraz for the first time on Tour. Though the latter proved to be dominant in the first set and wrapped it up comfortably, the Monegasque hit back early in the second set.

Though Alcaraz broke early in the second set and looked to be in control once again, Vacherot broke back right away to level the set 2-2. However, the Spaniard went on to break for the third time in the match and held on to his serve to clinch the match in straight-sets.