Carlos Alcaraz Makes Shocking Game Change for 2026 After Major Coaching Split

Nearly two weeks after splitting with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Alcaraz has found a new rhythm in Murcia under Samuel López. The 22-year-old is preparing for the Australian Open, the only Grand Slam title missing from his résumé. Perhaps, he is now placing particular focus on his serve, the most improved part of his game in 2025, through an inventive training routine with López.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The world number one skipped all warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open. Instead, he focused on training. He was seen working extensively on his serve. This shot had already been a major focus during the 2024 offseason. The goal was clear from the start. He wanted to arrive in Australia fully prepared.

One drill stood out in particular. Alcaraz practiced a ball toss aimed at landing inside a mini basketball hoop. Beyond the drill itself, his serving motion drew attention. His preparation and toss closely resembled Novak Djokovic’s technique. This sparked discussion about a possible long-term transformation of his serve.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion is repeated on every serve shown in the video. The intention appears deliberate and consistent. Alcaraz is trying to achieve a smooth and fluid preparation from the very start of the movement. The idea is to fully integrate this new serving mechanic by 2026.

The improvement in his serve during 2025 has been obvious. It confirms that the approach has worked. The main objective of these drills is to refine the ball toss. A clean toss is essential to building a reliable serve. Without it, consistency becomes difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcaraz and his team also made a bold decision during the 2025 preseason. Exactly twelve months ago, they changed his service mechanics. They knew it was risky. They also knew it might hurt his early-season results. Still, they believed it would pay off in the medium and long term.

The new serve featured a straighter back. His arm was positioned higher during preparation. His hand was more relaxed. The aim was to deliver the serve smoothly and without pauses. This change addressed a shot that had been inconsistent for two seasons, swinging between brilliance and struggle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Early in the year, the adjustment was not easy. During the Australian Open, Alcaraz admitted to discomfort. He had to think consciously about the new motion. That mental load affected his rhythm. Over time, the sensations improved, and confidence followed.

By mid and late 2025, the results were clear. Without even checking statistics, the impact was visible. His serve caused far more damage, especially after Wimbledon. He dominated in Cincinnati, the US Open, and Tokyo. He also reached the ATP Finals final for the first time.

The numbers confirm the progress. Compared to 2024, he improved in nearly every serving category. He hit more aces and saved break points at an elite rate. He now saves almost seven out of ten break points faced. Only Sinner, Opelka, and Bublik rank higher. Without being a power server, he posts numbers close to a true servebot.

ADVERTISEMENT

US Open emerged as Carlos Alcaraz’s strongest serving tournament of 2025

Alcaraz produced his best serving performances of the year at the US Open. Throughout the tournament, his serve stood out as a decisive weapon. He overwhelmed opponents with pace and accuracy, making service games almost untouchable.

At the US Open, Alcaraz won nearly 9% more points on his first serve than his season average. He also won 8% more points overall on serve. On top of that, he averaged close to seven aces per match. The improvement was clear and consistent.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, the focus of Alcaraz’s new serve was clear. He aimed to hit more aces and create more free points. This approach allowed him to do greater damage with his first serve. It also helped him take control early in rallies.

Another key improvement came under pressure. Alcaraz showed stronger nerve in tense moments. He saved break points more effectively and trusted his serve when it mattered most. This mental and technical growth marked a major step forward.

Overall, changing his service mechanics in 2025 was a smart decision. The gains were clear across the season. The Australian Open in 2026 will be the real test. It is the only major title missing from his collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can he replicate his US Open serving form and complete the career Grand Slam with a new serving technique?