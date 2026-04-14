Carlos Alcaraz Moves Past Monte Carlo Setback With a Different Plan Than Jannik Sinner for Clay Season

The Monte Carlo is done, with another final featuring the top two players in the world, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. This was the 9th ATP tour final between the two, this time going in the favor of the Italian. This has resulted in the swapping of the world No. 1 crown as well, shifting from Alcaraz to Sinner. Where are the two best players heading in the next phase of the clay season?

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Alcaraz has affirmed that he will compete in the entire clay court season, including Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros. The Spaniard is defending around 3300 points in the upcoming tournaments, and not participating in them will result in a serious dip in the ATP points.

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“The main goal is to play the full clay season calendar. So let’s see how it’s going to be. It was the goal last year as well and, unfortunately, I couldn’t because of an injury. We’re touching good and praying that nothing is going to happen to my body. I’m going to heal my body much better than last year for sure. If I’m going to skip one, I will skip one tournament. If my body stays healthy, I’m going to do whatever it takes to be healthy and take care of my body. And if I don’t have any problems, I will play everything on clay,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

Last year, he had only skipped Madrid in the whole clay swing, registering a 22-1 record; the only loss came at Barcelona against Holger Rune in the final. Red dirt is something the Spaniard absolutely dominates, having a win percentage of 84%.

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On the other hand, Jannik Sinner, who just won his first major title on the surface, has a cloud cast over his upcoming schedule. He is doubtful about participating in the Madrid Open, claiming that he will take two or three days off before making a decision.

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“I’m going to take 2-3 days off, and then we’ll decide if I play Madrid or not,” he said.

The points calculus does not put pressure on Sinner, given that he has no points to defend in Madrid from last year, as he was serving the suspension. Any victory he has in Madrid is pure profit. But having been to Indian Wells and Miami and now Monte Carlo in succession in as many weeks, the physical strain of four tournaments in a row is a real consideration to any athlete, even one in the form of his life.

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The two opposite strategies indicate the position of each of the players at the beginning of the most significant part of the clay season. Alcaraz, with thousands of points to protect at Barcelona, Rome, and Roland Garros, has no room to skip any of those tournaments. Every point that he loses is adding to the lead of Sinner, who is now above him in the rankings. With only 1,950 to defend during the same distance, Sinner can be selective in a manner that Alcaraz cannot indulge in.

The following six weeks will mark the clay seasons of both players. To Alcaraz, each game counts. To Sinner, the luxury of choice is in itself a measure of how far he is already advanced.

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“Really dangerous for everybody,” Carlos Alcaraz’s bold words post Monte Carlo defeat

Carlos Alcaraz has issued a warrant for the rest of the tour on behalf of Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old is himself so versatile to adapt to any conditions, but could not in the fast wind conditions of the Monte Carlo in the final. Sinner outplayed Alcaraz, the Spaniard considered superior on the surface, to clinch the title 7-6, 6-3. After the loss, Carlos spoke highly of his arch-rival.

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“Well, I’m not surprised at all. We’ve seen Jannik’s level on clay, and I think he has been improving a lot year by year. I think he’s reaching a level on clay that is going to be really, really dangerous for everybody. I’m not surprised at all because we could see last year in the French Open the level he played, and I’m not really wanting to talk again about it, but he has the level on clay to win every tournament. He plays on clay on every surface, of course, but he’s understanding the game in clay pretty well,” Alcaraz said.

Everyone knows it refers to last year’s French Open final. Alcaraz saved three championship points before winning in five sets, one of the greatest escapes in Grand Slam history. Sinner played at a level that should have sealed victory, and both players know it. With Carlos now watching his rival claim four straight Masters 1000 titles, his first on clay, the point hits even harder.

The Italian has already conquered the hard court, winning all Masters on the surface, alongside winning the US Open and Australian Open as well. Last year, he started his streak on a grass court as well, winning the Wimbledon championships. This win marks the start of his clay court legacy.