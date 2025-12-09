Carlos Alcaraz Narrowly Avoids Injury After Joao Fonseca Fires Stunning Shot in Miami

After falling to Frances Tiafoe at the A Racquet for The Rock event in New Jersey, Carlos Alcaraz headed to Florida for the Miami Invitational to face Joao Fonseca, joined by stars Amanda Anisimova and Jessica Pegula. But amid the glamour and fan buzz, the two ATP standouts found themselves in an unexpected yet comical twist during their mixed-doubles clash. An offbeat moment that stole the spotlight and turned the exhibition into an unforgettable spectacle.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jessica Pegula faced Joao Fonseca and Amanda Anisimova in a high-energy mixed doubles match at the event. Even though it was only an exhibition, the intensity stayed high.

Fonseca fired a strong forehand that bounced off Alcaraz’s racket and hit him directly in the face. Alcaraz immediately smiled through the surprise and jokingly motioned that payback might be coming. Fonseca quickly lifted his hands to apologize.

Despite the unexpected moment, Alcaraz and Pegula kept their focus. They edged out Fonseca and Anisimova in a tight mixed doubles tiebreak, winning 10-8. The match drew loud reactions from the crowd, who enjoyed the combination of competitive play and lighthearted exchanges on court.

In singles action, Amanda Anisimova produced one of the standout results of the event. She defeated Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-5, finally breaking her 0-3 record against the American. Her aggressive baseline play and improved consistency helped her control key moments of the match.

The other singles clash featured a thrilling contest between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca. Alcaraz won 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 in a dramatic deciding tiebreak. The Spaniard had lost the previous night, making this victory even more meaningful. Both players pushed each other with fast rallies and bold shot-making.

After the match, Alcaraz praised Fonseca’s rapid rise and strong game. “Joao entered the tour with a lot of force. He has a great game, and it should be a very entertaining match,” Alcaraz said.

He also reflected on the unique venue. “This is my first time playing in a baseball stadium or even being in a baseball stadium. It’s incredible to play here and help bring tennis to new places and new people.”

Fonseca, in return, shared heartfelt words for the World No. 1, showing the growing mutual respect between the two rising stars.

Joao Fonseca reflects on Alcaraz’s growing impact on tennis

João Fonseca shared his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz during an interview with SportTV before their meeting in Miami. He spoke about how meaningful it was to train with the World No. 1 at Wimbledon.

“He’s so important to our sport, and just being there (they trained together at the last Wimbledon), experiencing that moment with him, meant a lot to me,” Fonseca said (Translated from Portuguese).

Fonseca also explained that working with Alcaraz had played an “invaluable” role in his growth. He mentioned that being called a “special and incredible” player by the Spaniard gave him a major confidence lift.

“Watching his training, seeing how he prepares for matches, it’s been invaluable for my own development. And recently receiving a compliment from him, as you mentioned, is something really important that helps me keep going and maintain my confidence,” he added.

After their singles match in Miami, Fonseca addressed the crowd with good humor. “I almost got it, guys,” he said. He also shared his joy at competing in the event. “It’s a pleasure playing here. It’s a pleasure playing against Carlos and the mixed doubles, as well.”

Alcaraz ended the 2025 season ranked No. 1 in the world. He secured the top spot after reaching the final at the Nitto ATP Finals, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. His consistent year kept him ahead of the field.

Fonseca, just 19 years old, also enjoyed a breakthrough season. He climbed to No. 24 in the rankings after his first full year on the ATP Tour. His rapid rise drew widespread attention.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, praised Fonseca’s progress during a pre-event interview. “What Joao has done this year is impressive, breaking (into) the top 25 in the first complete year that he has played on the ATP Tour,” he said. Alcaraz also spoke about the expectations ahead.

“The question of if he will be able to reach the top 10, top five, top three is gonna be really big for him. It’s one thing to reach that position and one thing to maintain your level during the next season,” he added.

Alcaraz ended by expressing confidence in Fonseca’s future. “I can see Joao maintaining his level or even improving, so we will see in the next two years if he will be able to break (into) the top 10, the top five. I think he has important and beautiful things ahead of him.”

With both players emerging as a formidable duo to watch, do you think the Brazilian can outshine the Spaniard next season?