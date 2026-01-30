Carlos Alcaraz Offers Apology to Novak Djokovic Due to Alexander Zverev Match

On January 30, tennis fans all across the world were treated to a cornucopia of riches from the Australian Open, so epic were the day’s two semifinal matches. But amidst all the saved breaks and fizzing volleys was a behind-the-scenes apology between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz that left the crowd at Melbourne Park chuckling.

“I saw Carlos after the match,” Djokovic said after his blockbuster win over Jannik Sinner. “And he told me, ‘I am sorry to delay the start of your match,’ and I told him I am an old man and I need to go earlier to sleep. I am looking forward to seeing him in a few days.”

If Djokovic’s 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Jannik Sinner was sensational, Alcaraz’s triumph over Alexander Zverev was equally so. The two went toe-to-toe in a brutal battle where neither player was willing to back down for five hours and 27 minutes. It caused Djokovic and Sinner’s match to be delayed.

Alcaraz struck first. He took the opening set 6-4 with a clutch break at 4-4. The second set was even tighter and headed into a tiebreak. Zverev briefly had the upper hand at 5-3, but Alcaraz flipped the script and closed it 7-5 to grab a two-set lead.

Just when it looked like Alcaraz might run away with it, Zverev fought back. He stayed calm, held his nerve, and won both the third and fourth sets in tiebreaks to force a fifth set. The turning point came in the third, when Alcaraz was struggling with cramps in his right leg and took an MTO, completely shifting the momentum.

And so the third-longest match in Australian Open history ended with Alcaraz sealing a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 win. The Spaniard booked his first Australian Open final, setting up a mouthwatering showdown against Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

When asked about his feelings on a potential win against Alcaraz to seal his 11th Australian Open title and a historic 25th major, Djokovic was humble:

“Honestly, it already feels like winning tonight,” he said. “But I know I will have to come back in a couple of days and fight the number 1 in the world. I hope I have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him, that is my desire.”

Sunday marks a historic day at Melbourne Park in a battle between the old and the new. While Djokovic aims to reinforce his legacy, Alcaraz aims to become the youngest career Grand Slam winner in the Open Era. So, who will triumph?

Novak Djokovic’s journey to the finals and what to expect

Novak Djokovic’s semi-final clash with Jannik Sinner was another major five-set thriller. Sinner grabbed an early break and snatched the opening set 6-3. Djokovic hit back right away, breaking early himself and taking the second set by the same point to tie things. The third set turned into a scrap. Sinner edged it by breaking Djokovic at 5-4 to win 6-4 and move one set away from the final.

As he’s done so many times before, Djokovic refused to fold. He responded with an early break, saved two break points, and claimed the fourth set 6-4 to force a decider. In the fifth, Djokovic made the difference when it mattered most. He broke Sinner in the seventh game. After that, he held firm under pressure, saving three break points at 4-3, before closing out the match with another 6-4 set.

With that, he punched his ticket to Rod Laver Arena for a blockbuster final against Carlos Alcaraz. Heading into the final, the odds are giving Alcaraz an edge. Sportsbooks like DraftKings and William Hill place the 22-year-old as a clear favourite, with predicted win probabilities around 74%. Still, forgetting Djokovic at the Australian Open is risky business.

He’s won all 10 of his previous final clashes in Melbourne. Alcaraz does have youth and recovery as a weapon after both players survived gruelling five-set semis lasting over four hours. And with Djokovic holding a narrow 5-4 edge in their non-exhibition head-to-head, all signs point to yet another classic.