Despite trailing the first set at two important junctures, Frances Tiafoe managed to claw his way back against Flavio Cobolli. He eventually won the set after a grueling tiebreak before decimating the local hero in the second. The American racked up a 7-6, 6-0 victory to not only keep his ATP Finals campaign alive, but also do an unexpected favor for Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated him in the opener.

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Tiafoe’s defiant comeback in the first set against Cobolli was enough to send Alcaraz to the semifinals. The Spaniard comfortably sits at the top of the Ivan Lendl Group after straight-set wins over Tiafoe and Daniil Medvedev. He is the only player to be unbeaten in the group. With set records being a huge factor behind the qualification of the players, Alcaraz has already secured a place in the semifinals with a record of 4-0.

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Notably, Tiafoe didn’t have a great start to the match against Cobolli. He was 1-3 down in the opening set as the Italian looked to have a clear advantage in front of his home crowd. But his opponent turned things around and broke back to eventually take the set to a tiebreak.

Cobolli was on the verge of taking the first set at one stage as he led the tiebreak 6-4. But Tiafoe came back out of nowhere and clinched the next four points to win the tiebreak 8-6. Cobolli’s resilience faded in the second set as the World No. 8 bagelled him. Tiafoe finished the match after converting four of the eight break-point opportunities he got. After the match, the 28-year-old admitted that he doesn’t even remember when he last bagelled an opponent on the Tour.

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“The 6/4 point is literally why I put all that work in in the last year,” he said during his on-court interview. “We were both running side to side, and I was like, ‘I’m just going to bare down, he’s going to have to lace a winner’. He had a good look at it on the stretch. I ended up playing a good breaker, and I wanted to get on him early in the second. I wasn’t thinking I was going to win it 6-0. I can’t remember the last time I won a set 6-0, but I’ll take it.”

Imago FLUSHING NY- SEPTEMBER 06: Daniil Medvedev Vs Frances Tiafoe during The 2026 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04/MediaPunchx

While it may look like a comfortable win on paper, there is no doubt that Tiafoe had to work hard for that result. Not only did he have to counter Cobolli, but also tackle the packed Italian crowd that was cheering hard for their local hero at all times. ATP pro Matteo Berrettini was also present in the crowd to spur Cobolli on.

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However, Tiafoe neutralized all the pressure by getting the early break and never looked back from there. The result ended Cobolli’s hopes of reaching the semifinals. As for Tiafoe, a victory and a defeat each in his first two matches at the ATP Finals mean that his fate hangs in the balance. He needs to win the final group stage match at all costs to qualify for the semifinals, and that certainly won’t be an easy task.

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Frances Tiafoe will take on Daniil Medvedev in a must-win clash at the ATP Finals

Tiafoe’s final group stage match will be against Medvedev. The Russian has also recorded a win and a loss in his first two matches of the tournament. He also needs to win the final group stage match in order to reach the semifinals.

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The matchup hasn’t favored Tiafoe over the years, as he trails Medvedev 6-2 in the H2H record. The latter won his first five matches against the American, but the tables seem to have turned in their recent clashes. Notably, Tiafoe has won two of the last three matches against Medvedev.

This includes an impressive 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory in the Round of 16 at the US Open. The two have faced each other twice this season so far, and Medvedev had taken the spoils with a 6-3, 6-2 triumph when they met earlier at the Brisbane International. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in their third and final clash of the 2026 season.