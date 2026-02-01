Carlos Alcaraz Puts Coaching Controversy to Rest After Australian Open Glory

Last December, when Carlos Alcaraz announced his split from long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, the tennis world saw it as a big gamble that could potentially scrub off the Spaniard from the rankings and affect his 2026 campaign. Fast forward to the Australian Open’s final, and the 22-year-old just secured his career-first Norman Brookes Challenge Cup.

Following his season’s first Grand Slam title, Alcaraz proceeded to shut down the controversy around his coaching, stating, “I’ve been working, you know, to get this trophy. I just taste this moment, you know, so much. You know, appreciation that it was a little bit rollercoaster emotionally. And we went through, let’s say, not hearing anything about what the people were saying before coming to Australia.”

Furthermore, he explained his decision, adding, “We just did the right work. Like, you know, you just, you were pushing me every day to do all the right things. So I just, I gotta say, I’m just really grateful for everyone I have in the corner right now. And then just, as I said, this trophy is always, you know, it’s always yours.”

This is a developing report…