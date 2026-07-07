Carlos Alcaraz Reacts to Novak Djokovic’s Fight With Wimbledon Supervisor Over Bizarre Rule

Things took a turn during Novak Djokovic‘s quarterfinal clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon. Tournament referee Denise Parnell made a surprise announcement to both the players, with the match at one set apiece, and the Serb wasn’t happy about it at all. She had announced that the Centre Court roof would be closed at 7:40 PM, which led to a disagreement between her and Djokovic. The argument between the two became such a hot topic that it even prompted Carlos Alcaraz to raise a question.

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Turns out that the Spaniard was watching the match and left a comment on Alex Corretja’s Instagram Live that received a lot of attention. “Who do you think benefits from the closed roof?” Alcaraz asked.

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