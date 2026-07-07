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Carlos Alcaraz Reacts to Novak Djokovic’s Fight With Wimbledon Supervisor Over Bizarre Rule

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 7, 2026 | 4:33 PM EDT

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Carlos Alcaraz Reacts to Novak Djokovic’s Fight With Wimbledon Supervisor Over Bizarre Rule

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 7, 2026 | 4:33 PM EDT

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Things took a turn during Novak Djokovic‘s quarterfinal clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime at Wimbledon. Tournament referee Denise Parnell made a surprise announcement to both the players, with the match at one set apiece, and the Serb wasn’t happy about it at all. She had announced that the Centre Court roof would be closed at 7:40 PM, which led to a disagreement between her and Djokovic. The argument between the two became such a hot topic that it even prompted Carlos Alcaraz to raise a question.

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Turns out that the Spaniard was watching the match and left a comment on Alex Corretja’s Instagram Live that received a lot of attention. “Who do you think benefits from the closed roof?” Alcaraz asked.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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