Carlos Alcaraz Receives Bizarre Request From Fan at Qatar Open

Carlos Alcaraz dismantled Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-1 to capture his maiden Qatar Open title, sealing the 26th trophy of his career at just 22 and stretching his 2026 record to a flawless 12–0. The triumph marked his second title of the season and his strongest start to a campaign yet. Yet amid the applause and celebrations, a fan’s bizarre courtside request added an unexpected twist to his smooth victory lap.

During a changeover, Carlos Alcaraz noticed a funny message from the stands. A fan held a sign that read: “Carlos, you have two options: you can adopt me, or you can sign this. (Translated from Spanish)” The Spaniard smiled when the message appeared on the giant screen and continued the match.

The moment added a light touch to a dominant performance. Alcaraz defeated Arthur Fils with ease. The win came just 20 days after his historic achievement in Melbourne.

Earlier this season, he became the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam. The confidence was shown from the very first game. He broke Fils immediately and took control.

Alcaraz raced through the opening set in just 28 minutes. His intensity never dropped. The pace and precision left his opponent under constant pressure. The dominance continued in the second set. A double break gave him a 3-0 lead. Frustration got the better of Fils, who smashed his racket.

The Frenchman managed to hold serve once. The crowd cheered the effort. But it was only a brief resistance against Alcaraz’s control. The Spaniard finished the match in just 50 minutes. He fired 18 winners while Fils managed only three. Alcaraz also did not face a single break point.

The quick victory set a new benchmark. It was faster than last year’s shortest final. In 2025, Casper Ruud needed 68 minutes to win the Stockholm final. After the match, Fils showed respect and humor.

“You played very good, you’re a hell of a champion, it’s a joke,” he said. “Congrats to your team and to you, you did an unbelievable job.”

Alcaraz responded with warm words: “Arthur, it’s a pleasure to share the court with you, man. I told you that more than making results and everything, for me, it makes me really happy seeing you on the court once again.”

He added, “I know you struggled physically. You struggled with injuries. I’ve been through that. To be able to forget that and start again, playing such great tennis… making finals, it makes me really happy to share the court, locker, and tournament with you. Great job with your team and family as well. Keep going. For sure, we’re gonna share great moments.”

Next, Alcaraz will return to Murcia for a short training block. After that, he will prepare for his Indian Wells 2026 debut.

And as for the unusual fan moment, it was nothing new, as the Spaniard has often received bizarre and creative requests from supporters.

Carlos Alcaraz surprised by on-court proposal at AO

Even before the adoption request in Qatar, Carlos Alcaraz had already faced unusual fan moments. One of the most memorable came at this year’s Australian Open. It happened during his round-of-16 match against American Tommy Paul.

Imago Tennis: Australian Open Jan 30, 2026 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals of the mens singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Azarenka Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20260130_jla_zg6_103

In the middle of a tense battle, the crowd suddenly turned playful. Three different marriage proposals came almost at the same time. The serious atmosphere quickly shifted.

One woman shouted, “Carlos, marry my daughter.” The stadium reacted with surprise and laughter. The unexpected call caught everyone’s attention. Moments later, another voice followed. A fan yelled, “Marry my sister-in-law.” The timing made it even funnier.

Within seconds, a third fan joined in. “Marry me,” someone boldly shouted. The crowd erupted in laughter, and the pressure of the match briefly turned into comedy.

A similar moment happened at the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin. After beating Casper Ruud, Alcaraz was signing autographs. A fan known as trentotogradii on X shared her interaction with him.

She asked him, “casate conmigo,” which means marry me in Spanish. Alcaraz became shy but tried to laugh it off. When she asked again if he had heard her, he confirmed that he had.

Another viral moment came at Indian Wells in 2024. During his quarter-final against Alexander Zverev, a female fan grabbed attention. She loudly screamed, “I love you,” again and again from the stands. She wore a special T-shirt covered with pictures of Alcaraz. The video quickly spread across social media. The Spaniard appeared to blush as he heard the cheers.

Now, after another fan asked him to adopt them or sign an autograph, Alcaraz once again finds himself in the spotlight. These funny and bizarre moments have become part of his journey.

What is your favorite on-court fan moment involving Carlos? Share your thoughts in the comments below.