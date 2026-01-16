Carlos Alcaraz Reveals How He Plans on Winning Australian Open Without Juan Carlos Ferrero

World number one, Carlos Alcaraz, enters the 2026 AO chasing not just a title, but a historic milestone. The 22-year-old Spaniard split with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero last month, abruptly ending a seven-year partnership that transformed a teenage prodigy into a six-time Grand Slam champion. Despite this bold shift in the team, Alcaraz insists his biggest season goal is to win the title in Melbourne and complete the career Grand Slam. For the first time since turning pro at 15, he’ll compete without Ferrero by his side as head coach.

He’ll be guided in Australia by Samuel Lopez this time. In the press conference, Alcaraz faced the inevitable questions surrounding the timing and nature of the split. Asked how difficult it is to begin a Grand Slam season without Ferrero, he remained calm and confident: “Well, I just built my team, which is the same as I’m having you know last year, except for Juan Carlos. We decided to do it, and I’m just having plenty of confidence in the team that I have right now… As I said, the practice has been really well. I’m just feeling well. So just excited about the tournament beginning with the team I have right now.”

But when pressed on what truly happened between the two, Carlos Alcaraz offered a diplomatic and polished version of events: “It’s something we just decided, you know. I think chapter of life that is there is time that has to be end. And you know we decided like this. I got say that I’m really grateful for these seven years I’ve been with Juan Carlos. I learned a lot, probably thanks to him I’m the player that I’m right now. But you know internally we decided like this, we close this chapter mutually… we both are still friends, good relationship, but we just decided like this.” However, Alcaraz’s public explanation doesn’t fully mirror Ferrero’s own remarks following the split.

When the split became official, Juan Carlos Ferrero took a more emotional stance, saying that he’d have liked to continue. “I put my soul into this project. I’m hurt.” A source close to the former world number one told CLAY that when it came time to renew the contract in December, Ferrero waited two weeks to even receive the proposal from Alcaraz’s camp, and then had just two days to read and sign it.

Naturally, speculation intensified. Was the decision driven by Carlos Alcaraz alone, or did influence from his father and inner circle play a role? But despite the swirl of conflicting narratives, Alcaraz insists that very little has changed within his day-to-day structure. When asked whether the preseason routines were affected, he dismisses any suggestion of overhaul:

“There weren’t any changes at all. I was just really focused on the things that we had to do, the things that we think we should improve coming from this season. So as I said, I have the same team that I had last year. Just one member is missing; the rest of the team is the same. So we didn’t change the routine at all. We’re just going through the preseason and the season, you know, in the same way or probably with the improvement that I really want to do.”

While the outside world may focus on the drama, Carlos Alcaraz is channeling his energy into the monumental opportunity ahead. Winning the AO would make him the youngest man ever to complete the Career Grand Slam, surpassing Don Budge’s long-standing record. So, that’s the main goal for him at the moment. But can Samuel Lopez and co. make things easier for him to navigate through a tricky draw at the 2026 AO?

Carlos Alcaraz’s probable road to the final at the 2026 AO

Tim Henman, a former world number 4 and current analyst at TNT Sports, has issued a cautious warning ahead of what many expect to be Carlos Alcaraz‘s defining AO campaign. With the tennis world eagerly anticipating a potential blockbuster final between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Henman believes two key factors could derail that dream matchup. One is always the injuries and physical discomfort players face so early in the season, noting that the Australian summer can be unforgiving. But the second one?

Well, that’s related to Alcaraz. “Not having Ferrero on his team could affect Carlos a lot psychologically and disrupt his concentration on the court. I was very surprised they stopped working together. Only time will tell how he recovers from this.”

Amid all this buzz, Carlos Alcaraz has also been handed a tricky draw at the 2026 AO. He will start his campaign against the local lad, Adam Walton. The two last met at the HSBC Championship in 2025, where the Spaniard claimed a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory. Walton’s familiarity with the conditions and the crowd support could make this a more spirited opening test than the rankings might suggest.

If Alcaraz advances, he is likely to meet experienced German Yannick Hanfmann. Alcaraz has a 2-0 record over Hanfmann and will be favored to extend that. The third round is where the first twist may appear. Corentin Moutet’s unpredictable lefty game and court craft could force Alcaraz into uncomfortable exchanges. Then comes the danger zone.

Tommy Paul, one of the few players on Tour with multiple wins over Carlos Alcaraz, will be chasing a third victory in what would be their eighth encounter. Then, in the last eight, Alcaraz could face the home favorite and sixth seed, Alex de Minaur. Although the Spaniard leads their H2H 5-0, De Minaur’s improved serve and newfound aggression make this version of the Aussie a far trickier proposition than in years past.

The SF could set up a blockbuster showdown with the world number 3, Alexander Zverev, before setting up for the mega contest against Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic in the final. Alcaraz leads 10-6 against Sinner, but he trails the Serb 4-5. The Spaniard still carries the sting of last year’s defeat, when Djokovic eliminated him in the 2025 AO QF. Do you think Carlitos can overcome all these hurdles and bring home the AO title this year?