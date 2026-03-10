Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Opponent’s Unfiltered Net Remark After Heated Indian Wells Clash

Carlos Alcaraz turned early trouble into a statement victory during his night clash with Arthur Rinderknech at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. After surrendering the first set and falling an early break behind, the Spaniard surged back to claim a 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 triumph. Yet beyond the game, a cheeky post-match remark from Rinderknech at the net now stole the closing spotlight.

During the on-court interview after the match at the BNP Paribas Open, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about the brief exchange he had at the net with Arthur Rinderknech. When asked about the conversation, Alcaraz first praised his opponent’s ability.

He said, “Every time he steps on the court, we all saw what he is capable of, what he is able to do on the court. He is great, his level is great.”

However, Alcaraz then revealed the humorous remark Rinderknech made at the net. He added, “But on the net, he told me like ‘tell the referees to put me on the other side of the net, please. I don’t want to face you anymore.’ That means how friendly he is, how nice he is.”

While the exchange was lighthearted, the match itself showed why Rinderknech made the comment. The Frenchman pushed Alcaraz early and created serious pressure in the opening set.

Alcaraz almost stole the first set despite trailing earlier. He fought back from 2-5 in the tie-break but missed a forehand on set point at 6-5. Rinderknech took advantage of that moment. He claimed the tie-break and carried the momentum into the second set by breaking serve early.

However, he could not maintain the lead for long. After saving two break points earlier with fearless tennis, Rinderknech struggled to hold his advantage. Alcaraz quickly regained control of the match. The Spaniard converted four of his ten break-point chances across the second and third sets.

Once he found his rhythm on the stadium court, the momentum completely shifted. Rinderknech could no longer keep up with the pace and pressure from the world No. 1.

There was also a brief scare for Alcaraz during the match. He made a small misstep early in the second set that caused a minor ankle concern, but it did not slow him down.

The victory also strengthened Alcaraz’s remarkable statistics this season. The win extended his perfect start to the 2026 season to 14-0. His run already includes major titles at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open in Doha.

The triumph also marked another milestone for the Spaniard. Alcaraz recorded his 32nd straight victory on outdoor hard courts, a streak that dates back to the Miami Open last year.

In addition, he improved to 6-0 in his H2H record against Rinderknech. The Frenchman has now lost 11 of his last 12 sets against the world No. 1.

And although Rinderknech joked about not wanting to face Alcaraz again, the respect between the two players is clear. The Frenchman has previously spoken about how difficult it is to play against the Spaniard at the moment.

Arthur Rinderknech explains how tough facing Carlos Alcaraz truly is

Facing top players from the other side of the net is never easy. Arthur Rinderknech has experienced that challenge many times in his career.

The Frenchman is known for his passion for tennis and his analytical thinking. After playing against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner several times, he has shared clear insights about what makes them special.

After losing to Alcaraz at the US Open last year, Rinderknech spoke honestly about the experience. He acknowledged how difficult it is to compete against the best players in the world.

Reflecting on the match, he said, “It’s never easy to defeat one of the top two players in the world today. I have enjoyed facing the number one, number two, and number three in the world in the last three Grand Slams, all on Center Court.”

Despite the defeat, the Frenchman remained proud of his effort. He later added, “Unfortunately, it’s a defeat. I tried to come up with a plan, give myself a chance: I gave it my all. The task was especially difficult. It was a match that I lost three sets to zero, but I felt that at times I wasn’t far off.”

Rinderknech also faced Alcaraz earlier this season at the Qatar Open. In their Round of 32 clash, Alcaraz had to save two set points in the second set before winning 6-4, 7-6(5).

The match also ended with a lighthearted moment between the two players. During the handshake at the net, Rinderknech jokingly asked the seven-time Major winner, “One time you let me win?” Now, Alcaraz is preparing for his next challenge at the BNP Paribas Open. The Spaniard will face Casper Ruud in the Round of 16.

Alcaraz currently leads their H2H record 5-1. Ruud, the 13th seed, reached this stage after coming from behind to defeat Valentin Vacherot, who made headlines in China last year.

With the clash now approaching, fans are eager to see how the battle unfolds on court.