Carlos Alcaraz’s Act Speaks Volumes While Practicing With Tommy Paul at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz consistently chooses fairness over advantage, even with a match hanging in the balance, turning pivotal moments into masterclasses of integrity. Honored with the 2025 Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, his second after 2023, the Spaniard continues to earn admiration for exemplary conduct on and off court. Now, after completing the career Grand Slam, he remains grounded, as Tommy Paul experienced firsthand during a humble Indian Wells practice exchange.

A recent training video from Indian Wells showed Tommy Paul and Carlos Alcaraz practicing together. During one rally, Paul served, and Alcaraz’s return landed out. Paul thought the ball had clipped the line. He looked unsure and asked, “It’s wide?”

Alcaraz immediately replied, “Yeah, yeah.” He did not hesitate or try to take advantage of the confusion. Paul smiled and responded, “You’re a good guy.” The crowd watching the session applauded the exchange. It was a light moment, but it reflected genuine respect.

This was not a one-off incident. Over the years, Alcaraz has repeatedly shown sportsmanship in big matches. He has done so in victories and defeats.

Last year at Wimbledon, he faced Fabio Fognini in what could be the Italian’s final appearance there. After beating him, Alcaraz spoke with deep respect. He did not focus on his own win.

“I don’t know why it’s his last Wimbledon. The level he showed, he can still play for three or four more years. Unbelievable. I just have to give him the credit for such a great match. Fabio is a great player…I’m a little sad it’s probably his last Wimbledon.” His words carried warmth and sincerity.

At the Australian Open 2026, another remarkable moment unfolded against Alex de Minaur in the quarter-final. With de Minaur serving at 5-6, he was hit with a time violation before the first point. Both players looked confused.

“Both players looking, (asking) what was that for?” Todd Woodbridge said on Channel Nine. The chair umpire initially stood by the call. The tension in the stadium was clear.

Alcaraz then walked to the umpire and admitted he was not ready. He said the delay was his fault. The time violation warning was removed.

Even though the decision was corrected, the situation unsettled de Minaur. He quickly lost two points on his serve. Ironically, Alcaraz’s honesty may have shifted the momentum of the set.

Go back to the 2022 Australian Open against Matteo Berrettini on Rod Laver Arena. In the final set, Berrettini rolled his ankle and slipped badly. It looked serious.

As the Italian lay on the court in pain, Alcaraz rushed to his side. He picked up Berrettini’s racquet and checked on him. He made sure his opponent was okay before thinking about the match.

Another powerful example came at the 2022 Miami Open semi-final against Hubert Hurkacz. Alcaraz hit a delicate drop shot. Hurkacz chased it down as umpire Fergus Murphy called a double bounce, or “not up.”

While Hurkacz argued his case, Alcaraz stepped in. He offered to replay the point without being asked. The crowd appreciated the gesture, especially since Alcaraz was already in control of the rally.

Perhaps one of his most iconic acts of sportsmanship came last year at Roland Garros. That moment was widely praised across the tennis world. It cemented his growing reputation as a champion who values fairness as much as trophies.

Carlos Alcaraz concedes a point after a self-called foul against Ben Shelton

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a remarkable act of sportsmanship during his fourth-round match against Ben Shelton at Roland Garros last year. The moment came early in the second set.

At 7-6(8), 0-0, 30/30, Alcaraz moved forward after a strong forehand. He closed in at the net and placed a volley into open space. Shelton sprinted and ripped a powerful cross-court forehand in response.

Alcaraz stretched fully and managed to reach the ball. He appeared to hit a clean volley winner. The umpire awarded him the point.

However, the 22-year-old immediately stepped in. He told the umpire that he had lost his grip on the racquet mid-stretch. He admitted the ball made contact when the racquet was no longer in his hand.

According to the rules, the point had to go to Shelton. Alcaraz did not hesitate to correct the decision. It was a crucial stage of the match, yet he chose honesty over advantage.

In his post-match press conference, he was asked whether he considered staying silent. He answered honestly. “You know, I have to say, I thought, ‘OK, I could not say anything,’ but I would have felt guilty if I didn’t say anything about it,” he replied.

He further explained his reasoning. “It’s just about if I know that I did a wrong thing, wrong shots or an illegal shot, I have to say. I have to be honest with myself. I have to be honest with Ben, with everyone.” His words reflected strong personal values.

Alcaraz continued to stress the spirit of the game. “I think that’s the sport, or [it] should be like this,” he continued. “Just to be fair with the opponent, with yourself. I said it because I knew that it was an illegal shot. It shouldn’t be allowed, so that’s why I said it.”

Now, Alcaraz turns his focus to Indian Wells. He is chasing a third title there after winning in 2023 and 2024. He arrives with strong momentum following his Australian Open and Qatar Open runs.

He will open his campaign on Friday or Saturday. His first opponent will be either Grigor Dimitrov or Térence Atmane. With a challenging draw ahead, the question remains whether he can lift the trophy once again.