Carlos Alcaraz’s Coaching Split: Coco Gauff & Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach, Andy Roddick, and Others React

Carlos Alcaraz’s rise to the top of men’s tennis has always been about trust, stability, and a bond that felt unbreakable. From the time he was just 15, Alcaraz and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero were side by side through nearly every major step of his journey to World No. 1. That’s why the news ahead of the 2026 season landed like a shockwave across the tennis world: Alcaraz and Ferrero are going their separate ways, bringing an end to one of the most successful and admired partnerships the sport has seen in years.

The announcement came on December 17 through social media, when Ferrero (affectionately known as “Juanki”) shared a heartfelt message confirming the split after eight years together. “Today is a difficult day. One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it,” he wrote in Spanish, opening an emotional carousel post that looked back on their unforgettable run.

Ultimately, not long after, reactions began pouring in from across the tennis world, with Coco Gauff, Serena Williams’ former coach, Andy Roddick, and others weighing in on the stunning news.

Reality check looms for Carlos Alcaraz amid major coaching shake-up

Coach Ferrero himself reached out directly to Carlos Alcaraz, underlining just how close their relationship has been both on and off the court. As the tennis world digested the news, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick weighed in with a thoughtful take on his Quick Served podcast, focusing on how deep the coach-player connection really ran. Roddick pointed out that Ferrero wasn’t just a strategist, he was someone who could still “hit really well” and fully match Carlos Alcaraz’s intensity in practice, something that’s far from easy at that level.

The former World Ranked 1. explained that this mattered more than fans might realize. Ferrero said he could jump into a “28-minute drill session” and immediately give Alcaraz exactly what he needed, without any adjustment period. As Roddick put it, “It’s not as if a lot of people are walking around that can handle Carlos’s ball in practice and know what he wants.”

He then compared their dynamic to legendary doubles teams like Bob and Mike Bryan, who knew each other so well that everything felt automatic. According to him, Carlos Alcaraz and his 45-year-old coach had that same rhythm, developed since Carlos was just 13 or 14. While Roddick made it clear that Alcaraz is an “otherworldly talent” who will adjust and continue to win majors, he also stressed that replacing those ingrained habits won’t be simple or immediate.

Roddick further highlighted the timing as a real concern, with the Australian Open only four weeks away. A new coach would still be learning Alcaraz’s preferences – what he likes to hear, how he paces himself, whether he wants to talk before matches. “These are learned behaviors,” Roddick said, noting that when everything clicks, “you don’t have to explain or tell people what is going on.”

And in the end, the 43-year-old summed it up bluntly, saying, “It’s going to be interesting. The timing is not great.” And indeed, the timing is not very great.

Mainly because, with Melbourne approaching and the Australian Open historically being Alcaraz’s weakest Slam (never getting past the quarterfinals), the disruption adds another layer of intrigue. While Alcaraz has dominated everywhere else, winning the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open twice each, this change could subtly shift the early-season landscape.

And Roddick isn’t alone, as former Coco Gauff coach Brad Gilbert echoed similar thoughts.

Bad timing for Carlos Alcaraz?

Brad Gilbert didn’t hide his shock at the news, calling the split between Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero an “absolute stunner.” Speaking in a video posted on X, Gilbert admitted he expected some movement during the offseason, but nothing close to this. With Alcaraz coming off the best season of his career and finishing World No. 1, Gilbert said this was the last partnership he thought would break up.

Gilbert explained that coaching changes usually happen further down the rankings, not at the very top. He said he expected shifts among players ranked “between three and eight,” not from the man who just dominated the season. Still, he acknowledged that tennis is unpredictable, and when a player “isn’t feeling it,” decisions can be made quickly, no matter how successful things look from the outside.

The timing, according to Gilbert, is what makes the situation even more surprising. With the Australian Open less than a month away, he openly wondered, “What will Alcaraz do next?” A late change like this leaves little room for adjustment, especially with a new season and a major championship right around the corner.

Looking ahead, Gilbert floated David Ferrer as a logical short-term option. Ferrer, Spain’s Davis Cup captain, already knows Alcaraz well and has a strong connection with him. Gilbert suggested Ferrer could “jump in on an interim,” offering familiarity and stability during a potentially chaotic transition period.

Gilbert, in the end, mentioned a more intriguing long-term possibility: Carlos Moyá. The former coach of Rafael Nadal had huge success at the highest level, making him an obvious name to consider. However, Gilbert noted that Moyá’s role at the Nadal Academy could complicate things. Either way, he made it clear that the next few weeks will be “interesting” as Alcaraz figures out his next move.

Carlos Alcaraz backed no matter what

The reaction to Juan Carlos Ferrero’s farewell post was immediate and emotional, with players across the tour showing their support. Diego Schwartzman summed up the mood perfectly, writing, “Nooooo!!! 😢😢 Felicidades por todo. Que equipazo hicieron,” praising the incredible team Alcaraz and Ferrero built together.

Stan Wawrinka echoed that sentiment with a simple but powerful message: “Bravo team 🙌🏻🙌🏻❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻,” highlighting the respect the partnership earned throughout the tennis world.

That outpouring of support only underscored how massive the decision really is. Alcaraz has split from Ferrero while sitting at the top of the ATP rankings, having worked with only one coach his entire career. Naturally, that has sparked intense speculation about what comes next for the 22-year-old as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

Adding his voice to the conversation, Venus and Serena Williams’ former coach Rick Macci shared his thoughts on social media. Macci made it clear that he supported the move, not because of results or timing, but because it was Alcaraz’s call. “He made the right decision because it was His decision,” Macci wrote, emphasizing that even successful partnerships must still feel right for the player.

Macci also pointed to the personal nature of the choice, acknowledging the success of the past while backing Alcaraz’s instincts. He described their run as an “amazing win/win,” adding that “the player has to feel it to deal it.” As Macci put it, Carlos is “the one with the remote control. ” So the real question is, what’s exactly next for Carlos Alcaraz?

Inside the race to coach Carlos Alcaraz

With Juan Carlos Ferrero gone, the big question now is who steps in as Carlos Alcaraz’s next coach. One name already in the spotlight is Samuel López, who was promoted to interim head coach following Ferrero’s departure.

López joined Alcaraz’s team in December 2024 and split responsibilities with Ferrero, even overseeing Carlos at the 2024 Australian Open while Ferrero recovered from knee surgery. The two were later named Coach of the Year after guiding Alcaraz to World No. 1, but whether López is ready to take on the role full-time remains to be seen.

Another strong candidate is David Ferrer, a name floated by Brad Gilbert himself. Ferrer knows Alcaraz well through his role as Spain’s Davis Cup captain and brings experience as both a former top player and leader. His familiarity with Carlos could make him a steady option, especially during a period of transition heading into a major season.

Carlos Moyá has also been mentioned, and that possibility would only fuel the growing comparisons between Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. Moyá famously became Nadal’s coach in 2016 and played a major role in revitalizing the Spaniard’s late-career dominance, particularly at the French Open. Given that history, it’s easy to see why many view Moyá as a “perfect match” on paper.

And for those thinking even bolder, the idea of Rafael Nadal himself has been floated, however unlikely it may sound. After all, who predicted Andy Murray would become Novak Djokovic’s coach? Since retiring in 2024, Nadal has focused on his academy and ambassadorial duties, and while his coaching résumé is short, his “22 Grand Slams” speak for themselves. Whether Nadal would even consider it is another matter, but his insight could be invaluable.

Finally, there’s Andy Murray, probably the most unexpected option of all. Unlikely? Yes. Impossible? Not entirely. Murray briefly coached Djokovic in 2025, helping him reach the Australian Open semifinals before they parted ways. If nothing else, Murray would offer Alcaraz the mindset of a relentless competitor and one of the most experienced former players of his generation.

Regardless of who takes the role, Carlos Alcaraz isn’t slowing down. The question now is, can he bring a new kind of heat into next season? What do you think?