Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-Coach Breaks Silence on Reunion Three Months After Parting Ways

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero’s split in December 2025 stunned the tennis world. After seven years together, during which the Spaniard rose from a teenage prospect to a multiple Grand Slam champion, their partnership came to an abrupt end. Nearly three months later, Ferrero has finally opened up about the emotional aftermath and his hopes of reconnecting with his former pupil.

Speaking candidly during a conversation on Chiringuito Inside, Ferrero admitted that despite the separation, he still hopes to meet Alcaraz soon. “I look forward to seeing him to give him a hug and normalize this situation a bit. There is a pending conversation reminiscing about moments lived, and hopefully, we could play golf together,” he said.

Regarding his future as a tennis coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero clearly mentioned, “I will return to the circuit; I feel I still have a lot to offer and have already received many offers, but I do not yet have the necessary drive to accept any of them. I know that if Carlos ever asked me to return, I couldn’t say no.” Ferrero played a defining role in shaping Alcaraz’s meteoric rise.

The pair began working together when the Spaniard was just 15 years old, with Ferrero guiding him through the formative years of his career. Under his tutelage, Alcaraz blossomed into one of the sport’s most dominant forces, collecting six Grand Slam titles and reaching the summit of the world rankings. So, the split came as a surprise to many, given their long-standing bond and shared success on the tour.

Carlos Alcaraz has started the 2026 season in sensational form, compiling a 12-match winning streak and lifting trophies at both the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. His triumph in Melbourne was particularly historic, as it made him the youngest player in men’s singles history to complete the Career Grand Slam, surpassing fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal.

Following his Australian Open victory, Alcaraz also shared an update on his coaching setup moving forward. “He’ll (Samuel) be at the most important ones, and for some, my brother will travel alone,” Alcaraz said when discussing Samuel López’s role in his team. “I don’t know which ones, because everything can change, and as someone once told me, ‘plans are made to be changed.'”

While Alcaraz’s on-court momentum continues, Ferrero admitted that the early days after the separation were difficult. Watching the player he helped develop from a teenager into a superstar has been bittersweet. “Emotionally, I’m fine. It’s been three months already, and we have to move forward. At the beginning, it was complicated because when I see Carlos play, there’s a mixture of wanting him to do very well and the sadness of not being there,” Ferrero explained.

Imago Tennis: Australian Open Jan 30, 2026 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates his victory over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals of the mens singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Azarenka Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20260130_jla_zg6_103

The former French Open champion also addressed speculation about why the partnership ended. According to Ferrero, the split had nothing to do with money or logistics but stemmed from internal differences about their future working relationship. Despite the circumstances, Ferrero’s affection for his former player remains evident. He revealed that the two have not met in person since the ATP Finals in Turin in November 2025, but they have exchanged messages since then.

“I wrote to him again after Australia and also afterwards, in Doha. And also to the whole team. I have no problem with that; in fact, I’m looking forward to seeing him so I can give him a hug, normalize everything that has happened, and maybe play golf if it works out,” Ferrero shared.

He also hinted that a reunion conversation is still on the cards. “I think we still have a chat pending. I’d like to, just to remember everything we’ve been through. And have a quiet coffee and a hug; I’d love that. We have it pending, and it’s going to happen.” Even as Ferrero contemplates a return to the coaching circuit, one thing is certain – his chapter with Carlos Alcaraz may have paused, but the bond they built over seven years still lingers strongly.

But why did Juan Carlos Ferrero unfollow Carlos Alcaraz on social media?

Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero may have gone their separate ways professionally, but the conversation around their relationship continues to dominate tennis headlines. Three months after ending their long-standing partnership, Ferrero has now explained why he chose to unfollow the Spanish superstar on social media.

The former world No. 1 opened up about the decision during an appearance on the program El Cafelito, hosted by journalist Josep Pedrerol. Ferrero revealed that the move was not meant as a statement against Alcaraz but rather a way for him to create some emotional distance after years of working closely together.

“I don’t follow him because I need a little bit of time to separate,” Ferrero explained. “At the same time, if I open Instagram, he appears everywhere anyway. In the end, I didn’t achieve anything. You follow tennis accounts and tournaments, and he shows up just the same.”

Although the unfollow sparked speculation among fans, Ferrero clarified that it was not driven by anger or resentment. Instead, he described it as part of a personal adjustment period following the end of one of tennis’s most successful player-coach partnerships.

Despite the separation, Ferrero emphasized that his feelings toward Alcaraz remain unchanged. “I didn’t do it out of spite. I want to see him and give him a hug,” he said, reiterating that the door remains open for a friendly reunion in the future.

Ferrero also addressed another talking point – the fact that Carlos Alcaraz did not publicly mention him after winning the Australian Open earlier this season. While some observers interpreted the silence as a sign of tension, Ferrero insisted it did not bother him.

For the 2003 French Open champion, what matters most is the message Alcaraz sent him when their partnership ended. “I stick with the message he sent me when we parted ways, thanking me for everything we experienced and saying that I was crucial in getting him where he has reached,” Ferrero concluded. While their professional paths have diverged, Ferrero’s words suggest that the bond built over years of success still carries significant meaning – both on and off the court. Do you want him back in Carlos Alcaraz’s team, though?