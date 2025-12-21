Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-Coach Breaks Silence on the Spaniard Days After Shocking Split

In tennis, player-coach partnerships rarely last forever, no matter how successful they appear from the outside. Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero were no exception. The shock split came as a surprise to all, but Ferrero’s closing words made the situation clear. “I would have liked to continue,” he said, signaling that this wasn’t his preferred outcome. Now, days after the split, Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach finally breaks his silence.

While no single factor can fully explain the split, questions about Alcaraz’s off-court professionalism have surfaced as part of the conversation. Just days earlier, CLAY had asked Ferrero directly, “Alcaraz talks about what he needs to correct off the court, and last year you said that he needs to be more professional off the court. What do you mean by that?” That’s when Ferrero openly addressed the issue and offered perspective shaped by his generation.

“Understanding professionalism, when to really work, when to rest, when to be focused. That, for young people today, is really complicated, because it is often difficult for them to live the reality of their surroundings. They go from week to week, they are treated very well everywhere and they don’t see reality” he said.

Ferrero however added that Alcaraz is “improving a lot” in this area and credited the team around him for helping him stay grounded.

Ferrero clarified that his remarks were never meant as a personal criticism. He emphasized that Alcaraz has “a very humble character” and is close to people around him.

What he truly meant, he said, was learning to handle different situations better (mentally and professionally), by arriving on time, training with clarity, and continuing to grow both as a player and as a person. And the weight of Ferrero’s words is hard to ignore given what the pair accomplished together. Why?

Because, under his guidance, Carlos Alcaraz won six Grand Slam titles, eight Masters 1000 trophies, and became the youngest year-end world No. 1 in ATP history after his 2022 US Open triumph at just 19. Ferrero played a key role in shaping Alcaraz’s game and mindset, and his statement made it clear he was willing to continue in that role.

Alcaraz echoed that respect, saying neither side “held anything back” when the partnership ended. However, it seems the world No. 1 has already made a coaching decision after the sudden split with Juan Carlos Ferrero. So what did he do?

Carlos Alcaraz finds the right voice after the coaching split

Recent reports from El Partidazo de COPE indicate that Samuel López will take over as Carlos Alcaraz’s head coach for the 2026 season. After parting ways with Juan Carlos Ferrero, the six-time Grand Slam champion chose continuity over change, deciding not to bring in an outside candidate immediately.

According to journalist Ángel García Muñiz, Carlos Alcaraz had no shortage of options. He revealed that “more than five coaches” offered to work with the Spaniard, but the final call was clear. López was selected as the main coach, while “the rest of the team, except for Ferrero, is also staying on,” reinforcing Alcaraz’s preference for stability.

López’s appointment makes sense given his long-standing connection to the Ferrero Tennis Academy, where Alcaraz developed his game and still conducts preseason training. López also worked closely with Ferrero during the early years of his coaching career, creating a natural bridge between the old setup and the new leadership.

Although López officially joined the 22-year-old’s team late last season, his influence began earlier. He traveled with Carlos Alcaraz when Ferrero was unavailable and contributed tactical insights at multiple tournaments. And if that wasn’t enough, López and Ferrero even shared the ATP Coach of the Year award this season, voted on by fellow coaches, highlighting their collective impact.

Still, the split raised eyebrows, especially with Carlos Alcaraz expected to shift more of his training to his family academy in Murcia rather than Ferrero’s base in Villena. That operational shift appears to have played a key role in speeding up the separation. That said, did Carlos Alcaraz make the right call by choosing continuity over a completely new coaching direction?