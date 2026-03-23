Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-Coach Shuts Down ‘Fake’ Cancer Rumours in Strong Public Statement

Juan Carlos Ferrero closed his chapter with Carlos Alcaraz in late 2025, marking the end of a powerful era. Off the court, he now confronts a different storm, as false health rumours gain traction online. Refusing silence, he steps forward to shut down speculation and take control of the narrative.

Juan Carlos Ferrero recently shared a statement on his Instagram. “During the last few days, completely fake news about my health has been circulating, claiming that I have cancer. I want to make it clear that this is totally false,” he stated. His words left no room for doubt. He rejected the claims completely.

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He spoke about the emotional impact. “Beyond denying it, it hurts me deeply that such sensitive topics are used to generate attention or views. Cancer is a disease that has affected my family and many others, and it deserves the utmost respect.” His response showed frustration and concern.

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Ferrero also called for responsibility. He said, “I appreciate the messages of support and affection, but above all, I ask for responsibility from those who spread this type of information without verifying its truth.” He urged people to check facts before sharing.

Imago Juan Carlos Ferrero coach Carlos Alcaraz during the 2024 French Open at Roland Garros on June 7, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by federico pestellini / panoramic – TENNIS : Roland Garros 2024 – Internationaux de France – 07/06/2024 FedericoPestellini/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL

He also reacted on Instagram. In a short caption, he wrote, “Crazy this is still happening…” This showed his disbelief. It highlighted how the issue keeps returning. This is not the first time he has faced such rumours. He had already addressed similar claims in October.

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At that time, he was not present at some events. He missed the Laver Cup and Japan Open. This was part of a prior agreement. Samuel Lopez attended those events instead.

Ferrero had planned to travel to Shanghai. However, Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to injury. During this period, his absence raised questions. That is when the rumours started to spread online.

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He had addressed those claims that time as well. He said, “During these last days, there have been many fake news and rumors about my health, saying that I’m suffering from cancer. I want to be clear: This is completely fake.”

He also added, “Moreover than deny it, I would like to express my concern on using such a sensible topics to generate clicks and views. Cancer is a serious disease that has marked my family and many others. This topic deserves maximum respect. I appreciate the supportive messages but, above all, I would like to request responsibility to those who spread this kind of information without checking its veracity.”

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While Ferrero has once again shut down the false rumours, players across the tennis circuit have increasingly spoken out against fake news on social media, highlighting it as a growing downside of modern digitalisation in the sport.

Rafael Nadal issues a warning over fake online videos promoting financial advice in his name

Last year, retired tennis great Rafael Nadal issued a warning. He spoke about fake online videos showing him giving financial advice. He made it clear that he never endorsed such content.

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In September, Nadal shared a detailed message. He posted it on LinkedIn. He wanted to alert his followers. He wrote, “I want to share this message of caution — something unusual for my social media, but necessary.” His message showed urgency. It also showed concern for his audience.

He further explained the issue. “In recent days, together with my team, we have detected fake videos circulating on some platforms. These were generated with artificial intelligence, showing a figure that imitates my image and my voice. In those videos, I am falsely attributed with investment advice or proposals that in no case come from me.” This clarified the situation fully.

Nadal described the content as harmful. He said it was “misleading advertising, completely unrelated” to him. He warned fans not to trust such material. His goal was to prevent misuse of his identity.

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Holger Rune also faced a similar situation. He reacted strongly to fake social media content. These included deepfake screenshots pretending to be from him. Rune spoke out against these accounts. He wrote, “Please do report accounts faking like this.” He urged fans to take action and report such content.

He added more after a match at the Cincinnati Open last year. “I like jokes, I like fun, all of this,” he clarified, “But sometimes it gets a bit too real in a way—even though it’s fake. That’s when I don’t think it’s necessary. Obviously, it’s tough to control the whole internet!”

Now, with Juan Carlos Ferrero again addressing false rumours, the issue continues. Misinformation keeps spreading online.

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Digitalisation and AI are changing how information spreads. Fake content is becoming harder to detect. This has become a serious challenge in sports and beyond.