Carlos Alcaraz’s Ex-Coach Speaks Out on Joining Hands With Jannik Sinner

When Carlos Alcaraz announced his split from long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after seven transformative years, fans were stunned. Ferrero had guided Alcaraz from a 15-year-old prodigy to a global force. Now, with Alcaraz thriving at the Australian Open without him, the former coach has spoken out, refusing to rule out a future partnership with his rival, Jannik Sinner.

Speaking to El Larguero about his split from Carlos Alcaraz, Juan Carlos Ferrero addressed his future in coaching. He was open when asked about the possibility of working with Jannik Sinner.

“Right now, I don’t know. He’s a great player, one of the two best in the world. I’m not going to say no: if they give me the opportunity, I would have to think about it,” Ferrero said when discussing Sinner.

Ferrero was also clear that he has no regrets about how things ended with Alcaraz. He stood firmly by his decisions.

Imago TENNIS : Rolex Paris Masters – Paris – 25/10/2025 Juan Carlos Ferrero coach Carlos Alcaraz and Carlos Alcaraz Spain during the Rolex Paris Masters at Paris La Defense Arena on October 25, 2025 in Nanterre, France. Photo by Federico Pestellini / PSNewz ParisFrance PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xFedericoxPestellinix

“I would do exactly the same thing again, I don’t regret anything,” he said. He also pushed back strongly against speculation about money. “Of everything that was discussed, what hurt me the most was the issue of money, because the decision was not made because of that at all,” Ferrero explained.

He said the split came unexpectedly. At the end of the year, everything seemed stable before talks collapsed. As Ferrero revealed, the contract talks became the breaking point. “We did not agree on the contract, and everything broke down there, nothing more,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner continues to be coached by Darren Cahill. Cahill has worked with legends like Andre Agassi, Simona Halep, and Lleyton Hewitt. Since July 2022, Cahill has helped shape not only Sinner’s tennis but also his mindset. His influence brought balance to Sinner’s rapid rise.

Last year, Cahill announced that 2025 would be his final season on the ATP Tour. At 60, the travel and pressure had taken a toll. Plans later changed after another stellar season. Sinner won two more Grand Slam titles, prompting a rethink.

Sinner has since reunited with Cahill ahead of the 2026 season. His goal is clear as he targets a third straight Australian Open title.

When asked about Cahill’s future, Sinner spoke at the Australian Open draw ceremony. “Yeah, it’s great,” he said. “We had a nice talk at the end of the year, last year. It’s great to share at least one more season with him.”

Ferrero, meanwhile, has shifted focus. Since leaving Alcaraz’s camp, he received four coaching offers but rejected them all.

He has now joined the technical team of rising golfer Angel Ayora and has also spoken about how difficult life feels without Alcaraz by his side.

Juan Carlos Ferrero explains why watching Carlos Alcaraz hurts him now

Melbourne represents a new chapter for Carlos Alcaraz. It is his first Grand Slam without Juan Carlos Ferrero, the coach who guided him throughout his professional career.

Samuel López has now taken charge of Alcaraz’s coaching team. The goal for the season is clear and unchanged. Alcaraz wants to win the Australian Open.

It is the only Grand Slam title missing from his collection. That target adds extra weight to his run in Melbourne this year.

Ferrero, the 2003 French Open champion, has been deeply linked to Alcaraz’s Grand Slam journey. Their partnership began when Alcaraz made his major debut in 2021.

Speaking with TenGolf, Ferrero was asked about Alcaraz’s current form at the Australian Open. He admitted it has been emotionally challenging to watch from a distance.

“It’s hard when you watch him compete, and you see all your team that’s there in the chair,” Ferrero said, describing the unfamiliar feeling.

“It is not easy what it feels like. I’m happy with how he’s playing and the fact that he hasn’t lost a set in the competition yet,” he added.

“He is at a great level, congratulations, and may he continue at his best,” Ferrero said, showing pride despite the separation.

As Alcaraz moves into the semifinals, Ferrero watches from afar. The season is still young, and future possibilities remain open, including whether Ferrero could appear beside Jannik Sinner next year if Darren Cahill steps away.