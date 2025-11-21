Carlos Alcaraz’s Legacy Takes a Twist as 14YO Brother Stuns With Breakthrough Win

Carlos Alcaraz wrapped up 2025 as the world No. 1 with a remarkable 71-9 record, even though his season ended on a tough note. A right hamstring injury forced him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, disappointing fans and teammates who were eager to see him compete. But in a later video chat with reporters, Alcaraz eased concerns by saying he’s “not worried at all” about any long-term issues. Now, as he focuses on healing up for his next event, the Alcaraz family has one more reason, which is not Carlitos, to celebrate.

While Carlos Alcaraz continues to dominate the global stage and cement his status as the youngest No. 1 in Pepperstone ATP Rankings history, it seems talent runs deep in the family. Just hours ago, @tntsports shared a photo on X announcing that his 14-year-old brother, Jaime, has won the junior Rafael Nadal event. Their post read: “Carlos Alcaraz’s 14 year-old brother Jaime has just won the junior Rafael Nadal event 👀. No pressure, Jaime 😉🎾.”

Carlos Alcaraz may be the new face of Spanish tennis after Rafael Nadal’s retirement, but his younger brother Jaime has been making a steady noise of his own. This past summer, Jaime even helped Spain win the European Championships and also reached the semifinals of the U-14 Spanish National Championships. However, it’s not the first time he’s stepped into the spotlight.

Two years ago, at just 12 years old, Jaime won a Rafa Nadal Tour event in the under-12 category in Madrid. Competing in a 48-player draw at Club Internacional de Tenis Monte del Pilar, he put together an impressive run that turned heads.

Interestingly, Jaime claimed the title seven years after Carlos Alcaraz won on the same Rafa Nadal Tour circuit. Carlos dominated the junior Masters events, winning the under-12 title in 2015 and the under-14 title in 2016, long before he became a household name. Jaime’s coach, however, has urged fans to avoid making direct comparisons just yet.

Why Carlos Alcaraz and Jaime Alcaraz need space to grow individually

Jaime’s coach, Ramon Abenza Sanchez, made it clear that the younger Alcaraz needs space to grow at his own pace. “He’s an ambitious kid and he’ll be talked about,” Sanchez said, adding that Jaime is developing well but must follow his own path. “There’s only one Carlos, and we have to look up to him, but we have to avoid comparisons because everyone has to follow their own path and enjoy tennis.”

Sanchez also explained how the rise of the Alcaraz name has lifted Spanish tennis as a whole. Moreover, with Rafa Nadal leading the sport for so many years, Carlos Alcaraz’s emergence has sparked a new wave of energy, especially in Murcia. “The Alcaraz phenomenon has been very beneficial for us,” he said, noting that players from other countries now come to train there. He emphasized that Carlos’s intensity and joy in training set a standard: “The joy and intensity with which he trains… also helps us coaches do our job.”

Ultimately, when Carlos Alcaraz first broke onto the scene in 2022, comparisons to Rafael Nadal came immediately, and often. And Nadal wasn’t a fan of the narrative, repeatedly urging fans and media to stop linking the two because he feared it could place too much pressure on the young star. And his message then is the same message Jaime’s coach is sending now: let each player grow without carrying someone else’s expectations. That said, could Spain be entering a new era of dominance with another Alcaraz rising through the ranks? What do you think?