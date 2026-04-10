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Carlos Alcaraz’s Opponent Makes Bold “Worst Conditions” Claim After Monte-Carlo Masters Loss

Prem Mehta

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Apr 10, 2026 | 1:19 PM EDT

HomeTennis

Carlos Alcaraz’s Opponent Makes Bold “Worst Conditions” Claim After Monte-Carlo Masters Loss

Prem Mehta

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Apr 10, 2026 | 1:19 PM EDT

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Carlos Alcaraz did not have to wait long in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday. The world No. 1 dispatched Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-0 to defeat him in their first ATP Tour encounter, with the scoreline leaving little room for debate. But for Bublik, there was one thing other than the Spaniard’s prowess that left him uncomfortable on the court. 

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Alcaraz did not have to do much to claim the victory, as Kazakh just could not find his rhythm in the whole match. He committed 28 unforced errors throughout the match, wrapping the game in an hour. Bublik, for his part, had a rather different take on proceedings.

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“We played in the worst conditions for me,” Bublik said at the net during the handshake. 

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It was an honest confession from the world No. 11, and one which makes perfect sense when you think of the surface beneath their feet. Clay is not the best surface for the 28-year-old. His game is made for grass, the booming flat serve, the attacks of the net, and the shot-making, which is made uncertain by the pace and speed. The red clay of Monaco is slow and high-bouncing, robbing most weapons, and there is no room for error when dealing with a player of the quality of Alcaraz on the baseline.

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Despite clay not being his strongest surface, Bublik had picked up good wins en route to the quarterfinals. He had defeated the 11th seed Jiri Lehecka and the veteran Gael Monfils in the previous rounds. These wins might have given some conviction to people that this would be a cracking contest, but Alcaraz did not let that happen. 

The defending champion barely gave any opportunity to the Kazakh. In the second set, Bublik only managed to win 12 points in the whole set, which obviously led to a bagel. What made the exchange more memorable was that the ever-similing Alcaraz replied to his opponent’s complaint candidly. 

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“I’m looking forward to facing you on grass!” Alcarad replied with a grin on his face. 

It was a sarcastic yet sharp comment. Grass is the place of Bublik, the Halle title in 2023 and 2025. Especially the last year’s title included some of the top players, which Bublik had to defeat to clinch the title, namely Jannik Sinner, Tomas Machac, Karen Khachanov, and Daniil Medvedev in the final. It was understood: Alcaraz is perfectly aware of what Bublik can do when conditions are favorable to him, and the Spaniard is excited for that challenge. 

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For now, however, Alcaraz goes into the Monte-Carlo semifinals in dominant fashion with 1000 points to defend. He will be facing either Valentin Valentin or the sixth seed, Alex de Minaur, in the last four.

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Prem Mehta

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Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels.

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Firdows Matheen

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