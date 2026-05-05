Carlos Alcaraz’s Private Conversations About Comeback Revealed: “Can Create a Certain Anxiety”

Since injuring his right wrist during his opening win at the Barcelona Open, Carlos Alcaraz has remained a sidelined figure, even appearing bandaged at the Laureus World Sports Awards. His absence from Madrid and the French Open has opened the door for Jannik Sinner, who surged ahead by winning Madrid recently. Yet, away from the noise, Alcaraz signals a calm resolve; he is refusing to rush his return, choosing patience over pressure.

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Pablo Andújar, a former world No. 32, recently shared insight into a conversation he had with Carlos Alcaraz. The 40-year-old spoke about the exchange in an interview with RNE Deportes.

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“Let me tell you, I was lucky enough to talk to him for five minutes the day before yesterday, and he told me that he wants to come back when he’s 100%,” Andújar said (Translated from Spanish). “He doesn’t set deadlines; he takes it day by day.”

Andújar then reflected on his own career to underline the importance of patience. His experience with repeated injuries shaped the advice he now shares. “Because it’s true that I, for example, have my own experience of having had three operations… well, five operations on my elbow. When you set deadlines, if you don’t reach that deadline, that goal can create a certain anxiety, even a little depression.”

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He continued by reinforcing the same point from a different angle. “So I think the important thing is that he takes it day by day, and I see him as very aware that when he comes back, he’ll already be 100%.”

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Alcaraz himself echoed a similar mindset in an interview with RTVE. His words reflected a calm but deliberate approach to recovery.

“I am trying to have a lot of patience these days, but we are fine. We are waiting a little bit.” He also made it clear that there is no fixed timeline for his return. “I can’t give a timeframe for my return. What I can guarantee is that I’ll do everything possible to come back as soon as I can.”

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Despite this composed outlook, not everyone in the tennis circle has been fully supportive. Some former players have questioned aspects of his routine away from the court.

In an episode of the ‘Schiaffo al volo’ podcast, former ATP player Jacopo Lo Monaco raised concerns. His remarks focused on how Alcaraz spends time off the court.

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“Golf may have impacted Carlos. At this level, he must understand he has to make sacrifices,” Lo Monaco said. He suggested that activities like golf and football could be contributing to injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has still remained connected to the sport during his recovery period. He was recently present at the Mutua Madrid Open U16, supporting his younger brother, Jaime Alcaraz.

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Jaime competed in the event but saw his run end after a close and demanding match. During the appearance, Carlos was still seen with his hand bandaged.

Even away from competition, the injury continues to raise questions. With former players offering mixed views, concern around his physical condition remains a central talking point.

Greg Rusedski questions Carlos Alcaraz’s injury concerns

Despite a strong start to the season, Carlos Alcaraz has seen his campaign unravel over the past two months. What once looked like a dominant run has now turned uncertain due to results and injury concerns.

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He began the year on a high, capturing titles at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open. Those victories reinforced his position as one of the leading forces on the ATP Tour.

However, his momentum slowed at the Indian Wells Masters. He was eliminated in the semifinals by Daniil Medvedev, which, while not disastrous, signaled a shift. The setback became more evident at the Miami Open. There, he suffered an early exit, losing in the second round to Sebastian Korda 3-6, 7-5, 4-6.

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He responded with a deeper run at the Monte Carlo Masters. Alcaraz reached the final but fell short, losing 6-7, 3-6 to Jannik Sinner. That defeat carried additional consequences beyond the title. It also saw him lose the world No. 1 ranking to Sinner.

Many expected the 22-year-old to regain that position during the clay swing. However, his absence from the tour due to injury has halted any immediate chance of climbing back.

The injury has now become a growing concern within the tennis world. Questions are being raised not only about his recovery, but also about his readiness for upcoming tournaments.

Former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski expressed doubts about his preparation for Wimbledon. “It’s a bit disconcerting, because he will miss Paris, which represents two more weeks of absence, for a total of four and a half weeks of stoppage for the moment because of his injury. Will he have enough time, three weeks later, to prepare for the Wimbledon tournament?”

As Alcaraz remains sidelined and works toward a comeback, attention continues to build around his return. The tennis world now waits to see if he can regain rhythm and reestablish himself at the center of the sport once again.