Carlos Alcaraz Sends a 107 MPH Warning in US Open Return After Wrist Injury

Carlos Alcaraz has made a strong return to the court in the first round of the US Open. He has defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, playing down all concerns regarding his fitness. This was the Spaniard’s first singles clash since April, but it didn’t look like he had been absent for four months with the way he played at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz showed that his wrist is in much better condition now through a lightning-fast forehand that saw him gain an important break.

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The moment came when the set was level at 3-3, and Safiullin was serving at 30-40. Alcaraz made sure to convert the break point by unleashing a 107 mph forehand winner that was followed by a big roar from the crowd. Alcaraz was also pumped as he knew that he had gained the much-needed advantage in the opening set.

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Alcaraz soon went on to serve out the first set. A similar pattern would follow in the second and third sets as the World No. 3 kept on getting the all-important breaks while keeping a hold on his serve. Alcaraz only lost his serve once during the match and fended off five of the six break points he faced. On the other hand, he clinched four breaks during the match as Safiullin clearly wasn’t at his best.

This was Alcaraz’s eighth consecutive victory at Flushing Meadows. Having won the title last year, the Spaniard will be aiming to at least reach the later stages this time around, even though he is coming off a long injury layoff. He admitted to having doubts while coming into the match against Safiullin, as he wasn’t sure if he was fit enough to play a four- or five-setter.

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“[I had] some doubts [about] the match, I’m not going to lie,” he said during his post-match interview. “I’ve been thinking about, ‘I’m going to last a match of best of five. I’m going to last playing four sets, five sets, I don’t know.’ So I had a little bit of doubt, but I tried to forget everything and be focused on the things I had to do, the things that I tried to improve.”

“I was thinking, ‘Let’s see what is going to happen in the match’. I’m just happy that I won in straight sets, another win, and physically I just played really well.”

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Imago FLUSHING NY- AUGUST 29: Carlos Alcaraz is seen on the practice court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x/xMediaPunchx

This victory sees Alcaraz continue his winning run at Grand Slams. He has now won 15 consecutive matches in majors, counting his triumphs at last year’s US Open and this year’s Australian Open. Having not participated in both the French Open and Wimbledon, Alcaraz has remained unbeaten in Grand Slams for almost a year now.

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If he continues this winning run and somehow goes on to win the title at Flushing Meadows, then he will etch his name in history books and match one of Roger Federer’s feats.

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to become the first player since Roger Federer to achieve this feat

Alcaraz has a chance of becoming the first player since Federer to defend the US Open title. He is already a two-time champion of the tournament, having clinched the title in 2022 and 2025. A third title would see him match the feat that no player has been able to achieve in the tournament since 2005.

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Federer won five consecutive US Open titles from 2004 to 2008. He was at the top of his game during these years, and no one was able to challenge his dominance in the tournament for years. He is still the joint-most successful player of the tournament in the Open Era with five titles. Alongside him, both Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors have also won five titles each.

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Coming back, Alcaraz is scheduled to take on Jaime Faria in the second round of the US Open. The latter has reached the stage after playing a marathon five-setter against Jenson Brooksby in the opening round. He completed an impressive 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2 triumph, but will now have to tackle one of the top seeds of the competition.

Interestingly, the two have never locked horns in a tour-level match before. But Alcaraz will still be the clear favorite due to the major difference in stature and ranking. It remains to be seen if he will manage to continue his winning run and march into the third round at Flushing Meadows.