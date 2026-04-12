Carlos Alcaraz Shows Hunger to Match Jannik Sinner in One Key Aspect Before Monte Carlo Final

While most players head to interviews or rest after matches, Carlos Alcaraz rewrites the script, driven by the relentless truth that perfection never waits, especially with Jannik Sinner looming in the Monte Carlo Masters final. Fresh off his clash with Valentin Vacherot, cameras caught him heading straight to the practice court. It wasn’t routine; it was obsession, a quiet storm of hunger sharpening his edge for the ultimate test.

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“Well, to be honest, I just left the court, and surprisingly I saw Samu over there, and he told me I reserved the court for 15–20 minutes to hit some balls, to be ready for tomorrow,” Carlos Alcaraz said when asked why he returned to practice after his Monte Carlo semifinal.

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He went on to explain his mindset in greater detail, revealing the dissatisfaction that still drives him even after winning matches.

“I’ve been playing in a style that, for example, today, I didn’t hit the ball as good as I wanted, to be honest. And a couple of serves as well. I finished the match, not serving that well. It is the best thing that I could do, playing for 20 minutes to leave the court feeling great, feeling the ball great for tomorrow. So that’s why.”

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That short session reflected more than preparation, as it highlighted the intensity and passion he carries for the sport. He reached the final in just 84 minutes, defeating Valentin Vacherot, who had become the first Monaco native to reach the semifinals at the event.

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In that match, Alcaraz converted three of four break points, showing efficiency in crucial moments despite some inconsistencies. Statistically, even with three double faults, he won 81% of his first-serve points.

Still, by his own standards, those numbers were not enough, especially with a tougher challenge awaiting in the final. Across the net stands Jannik Sinner, whose serve has become a major weapon in recent months.

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Earlier in his career, Sinner relied on a platform serve, landing 58.1% of first serves and winning 74.5% of those points. He also claimed 53.2% of second-serve points and held 83.2% of his service games, showing consistency but leaving room for growth.

There were gradual improvements in 2023, followed by a major leap in 2024, and he maintained that level through 2025, which stood as his best serving season. In 2026, Sinner has taken another step forward after switching to a pinpoint serve, significantly improving across all key serving metrics.

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Even in his match against Alexander Zverev, Sinner posted 87% first-serve points won, 6% higher than Alcaraz, along with 75% success on second serves. Those numbers underline the growing gap in this specific area of the game, something Alcaraz himself has openly acknowledged. “One other thing is the serve. He has improved a lot in the serve, the last, I don’t know, six months.”

As the Spaniard now prepares for the showdown, the focus shifts to how he plans to counter that advantage.

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Carlos Alcaraz reveals the key to defeating Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to renew their rivalry later today, battling once again for another major title. It has been a while since their last meeting, making this clash their first encounter of the 2026 season.

Despite not facing each other recently, both players have continued to dominate the tour and split the biggest trophies. Alcaraz claimed the Australian Open title, while Sinner surged through the Sunshine Double, underlining their consistency at the top.

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Now, both shift their focus to clay, where immediate success is the goal, but only one will emerge victorious. Ahead of the Monte-Carlo Masters final, Alcaraz offered insight into what it takes to beat his rival.

“To beat Jannik, you have to play the perfect match. There’s no favourite; the favourite will be whoever plays better tomorrow,” he said.

He further added, “We’ll both try to do our best and play to the maximum of our abilities. The beautiful thing about our rivalry is that every time one beats the other, we always come back stronger than before.”

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Alcaraz’s understanding of Sinner is also reflected in their H2H record, which stands out compared to the rest of the field. The Spaniard is the only player inside the top ten with a positive record against Sinner, having won 10 of their 16 meetings.

By contrast, Sinner holds a dominant edge over others, including Alexander Zverev, against whom he has won eight straight matches. His recent form also includes a narrow 6-5 win-loss record against Novak Djokovic.

When looking at a broader group featuring Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Alex de Minaur, and Lorenzo Musetti, the numbers become even more striking. That entire group has managed just four combined wins over Sinner, while he has racked up 35 victories against them.

As their rivalry prepares to unfold once more in a matter of hours, the stage is set for another high-level battle.

With both players in peak form, the outcome may once again hinge on who delivers under pressure in the biggest moments.