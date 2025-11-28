Carlos Alcaraz Teased by 6x Slam Winner After Returning to His Original Look

To Boris Becker, Carlos Alcaraz is already “the best player of all time.” Ever since the 22-year-old’s incredible win over Sinner at the French Open this year, Becker’s belief has only grown stronger. And why not? Alcaraz is the current World No. 1 with two Grand Slam titles and eight trophies in 2025 alone. But there’s one thing Becker might be an even bigger fan of.

Remember when Alcaraz shocked the tennis world with his bold new look at the US Open? The shaved head instantly went viral, and later, as it grew into a platinum buzz cut, fans started calling him “the Hedgehog.” The look became a hit online, but Boris seemed more thrilled when Carlos showed up in the off-season with his natural dark hair making a comeback.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado shared a clip of Alcaraz at a Miami Heat game, where the Spaniard held up a jersey with his name and number. The short clip caught a glimpse of his black hair returning to its original color. Becker couldn’t resist chiming in, commenting, “Carlos looking better with his original hair colour….” A playful dig that fans loved.

Alcaraz is no stranger to experimenting with his hair. Last year at the Australian Open, he sported a buzz cut to handle the scorching Aussie heat. But this time in New York, the shaved head wasn’t his idea. It was an accident courtesy of his brother, Alvaro, who didn’t quite know how to use the clippers.

The new look sparked plenty of reactions. Frances Tiafoe called the US Open shave “horrible” and “terrible” in a locker room clip, though he added Alcaraz is “my guy.” Jannik Sinner said, “everything suits him,” while Emma Raducanu remarked, “if you own it, it can work.” Fans and media drew comparisons to David Beckham and even prison styles, fueling a wave of online chatter.

Now, Becker believes Alcaraz’s hair, and his look, is back to its rightful color and phase. But it’s not just the hair that’s caught the German legend’s attention.

German legend makes a sharp observation about Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz owned 2025, snagging the Year-End No. 1 spot and a whopping eight titles, which is his personal best. Sure, Sinner pushed him hard, but the Spaniard charged ahead. They fought in six finals this year, including three grand slams and two Masters 1000s. And Becker spotted the roots of their rivarly in Federer and Nadal’s.​

Back in his day, Boris Becker kept rivals at arm’s length. “In our era, we weren’t friends. That didn’t really exist. Imagine me being friends with McEnroe or Lendl… impossible. (Laughs, ed.) I got along with Stefan Edberg, I respected him a lot, but it wasn’t like today,” the six-time Slam champ told Gazzetta. Players treated tennis like pure business!​ Although that shifted big time with “Fedal.”

“In my opinion, the theme of friendship between rivals changed with Federer and Nadal,” Becker added. “They transformed the way two great opponents treat each other, and that was a good thing: an excellent example for young people.” At 57 now, he cheers how they flipped the script for the next crew.​

Sinner and Alcaraz nail that magic perfectly. “I think it’s wonderful that Sinner and Alcaraz have this chemistry off the court: you can feel the great mutual respect, they like each other, they have no problem doing things together. Yet on the court, they are fierce rivals. It’s a positive role model for the new generation,” Becker raves.

There’s just one month until the 2026 season opener, seven weeks to Aussie Open action. Alcaraz hunts that career Slam down under, while Sinner will look to his three-peat. Will Carlos grab it?