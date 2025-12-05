Carlos Alcaraz Tops 2025 Leaderboard With Impressive Record

Remember the Miami Open this year? For Carlos Alcaraz, it ended in a shocking R64 loss, despite winning Rotterdam and reaching the Indian Wells SF earlier. He admitted it was a “very poor performance” and called dealing with social media criticism “difficult to deal with.” However, by year’s end, the Spaniard had now turned his fortune around, joining one of modern tennis’ rarest statistical clubs.

Carlos Alcaraz spectacularly closed his season, finishing with a blazing 71-9 record, the highest win total of any player across both tours. On the ATP side, his dominance was overwhelming.

No other player even reached 60 wins. His final tally stood tall above the rest: 71 for Carlos Alcaraz (71-9), followed by 58 for Jannik Sinner (58-6), 57 for Alexander Zverev (57-25), 56 for Alex de Minaur (56-24), and 53 for Taylor Fritz (53-23).

But the real story lives in the history books. Alcaraz has now become just the sixth man this century to post a season with 70+ wins and fewer than 10 losses, a level reserved almost entirely for generational icons.

The exclusive list underlines the scale of his accomplishment. Roger Federer achieved it in 2004 (74-6), 2005 (81-4), and 2006 (92-5). Rafael Nadal joined the club in 2013 (75-7).

Novak Djokovic did it in 2013 (74-9) and 2015 (82-6). Andy Murray followed in 2016 (78-9). Jannik Sinner added his name in 2024 (73-6). And now, Carlos Alcaraz enters the group with his own stellar 2025 campaign.

His numbers become even more compelling when stacked against his trophy haul. Alcaraz led the sport with eight titles, spreading his dominance across every tier of the ATP calendar.

His season included two Grand Slams: Roland Garros and the US Open, forming the cornerstone of his extraordinary year.

He also captured three Masters 1000 crowns in Monte Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati, showing he could conquer every surface and every setting.

Then came three ATP 500 triumphs in Rotterdam, Queen’s, and Tokyo, rounding out one of the most complete seasons in recent memory.

Only two men in the past decade have reached eight or more titles in a single season: Murray in 2016 (nine) and Sinner in 2024 (eight). Even fewer have combined eight titles with a 70-win year.

Even last month, Alcaraz sealed the ATP Year-End No. 1 trophy at the Nitto ATP Finals after defeating Lorenzo Musetti to go 3-0 in round-robin play. It marked the second time he achieved the honour (also in 2022).

“It is a pleasure for me [being] the No. 1,” Alcaraz said. “Being the No. 1 of the world is something that I’m working really hard for with my team every day. It is a goal. But I think it is a journey that you’re not going through alone. It’s with your whole team, with your family, with your close people behind you always supporting you in the tough and good moments, which I’m really, really proud about: having such a great team.”

And now, with a season that already cements him in tennis lore, Alcaraz has also secured a nomination for a prestigious ATP Tour award.

Carlos Alcaraz earns nomination for esteemed Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

It’s awards season on the men’s tour, and Carlos Alcaraz has earned a fresh nomination, this time in a category marked by the notable absence of world No. 2 Jannik Sinner. The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, a tribute to integrity, professionalism, and fairness, long belonged to Roger Federer, who set the gold standard during his reign at the top.

Now Alcaraz finds himself back in contention, aiming to capture the honour for the second time after first securing it in 2023. His blend of charisma, competitiveness, and respect has made him one of the sport’s most admired young stars.

For Alcaraz, this award carries special significance. In 2023, just a year after becoming the youngest world No. 1 in ATP Rankings history, he was selected by fellow players as the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award winner.

“I’m so happy to win the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award,” Alcaraz said then. “I’m especially happy that it’s an award chosen by my colleagues on the circuit. It means a lot to me, so thank you all very much.”

That victory placed him among the elite Spanish company, joining Jose Higueras, Alex Corretja, and five-time winner Rafael Nadal.

Now, with the announcement just days away, the question lingers: will Alcaraz lift the sportsmanship crown once again?